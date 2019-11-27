Quick links

Arsenal fans react to rumoured interest in Wolves boss Nuno

Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery finds himself under massive pressure, and speculation linking the Gunners with other managers shows the level of concern.

The Gunners were only able to pick up a 2-2 draw against a struggling Southampton side on Saturday, with Alexandre Lacazette's last-gap equaliser saving them from defeat.

Arsenal were completely rudderless once again, and it's now just two league wins in the last 11 games and no league win in five.

 

Emery won't have long at Arsenal if this kind of form continues, and a host of managers are being linked with his job ahead of his possible exit.

The newest name is that of Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo, with the Daily Mail claiming Arsenal are very keen on the Portuguese coach.

Nuno, 45, has impressed since taking charge of Wolves in 2017, leading them to promotion from the Championship and then straight into the Europa League.

With Wolves making huge strides forward, it's no great surprise to see Nuno – who became Valencia boss just two years after Emery left them – linked with other jobs, but whether he's interested in leaving Molineux is another matter.

Arsenal fans have been reacting to the rumour, with many of them unhappy, believing that going for a 'mid-table' manager would be a lack of ambition and an example of how Arsenal are a small club now.

With Wolves and Arsenal both in the Europa League and Wolves ahead of the Gunners in the Premier League table right now, Wolves fans may take issue with that, but with Nuno branded 'another David Moyes', Arsenal fans are seemingly hoping for a 'bigger name' like Mauricio Pochettino or Massimiliano Allegri.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

