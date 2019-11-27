Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react to reports it could cost £4m to sack Unai Emery

Dan Coombs
Unai Emery the head coach
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal boss Unai Emery's job is on the line.

Unai Emery the head coach

Arsenal manager Unai Emery's job is under pressure and fans continue to be impatient about a lack of action.

Supporters want the club to be decisive and get rid of him, but financially it could be costly.

 

The Express report firing Emery could cost Arsenal £4 million, and so the board are reluctant to get rid of the under performing manager.

Arsenal fans however see this differently, reflecting that £4 million is a small amount of money to pay.

After all, rivals Tottenham paid in excess £12 million in compensation to Mauricio Pochettino and his staff, BBC Sport reported.

Unai Emery the head coach

The £4 million to dismiss Emery is small fry by comparison, and Arsenal fans are wondering why the club are waiting and hesitating over the reported cost.

There will obviously be a high amount needed elsewhere, with funds required to hire a new boss and pay his salary.

But it could be more costly in football terms to keep Emery, especially if it leads to key players wanting to leave when their ambitions remain unfulfilled.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch