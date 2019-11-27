Arsenal fans react to reports it could cost £4m to sack Unai Emery

Arsenal boss Unai Emery's job is on the line.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery's job is under pressure and fans continue to be impatient about a lack of action.

Supporters want the club to be decisive and get rid of him, but financially it could be costly.

The Express report firing Emery could cost Arsenal £4 million, and so the board are reluctant to get rid of the under performing manager.

Arsenal fans however see this differently, reflecting that £4 million is a small amount of money to pay.

After all, rivals Tottenham paid in excess £12 million in compensation to Mauricio Pochettino and his staff, BBC Sport reported.

The £4 million to dismiss Emery is small fry by comparison, and Arsenal fans are wondering why the club are waiting and hesitating over the reported cost.

There will obviously be a high amount needed elsewhere, with funds required to hire a new boss and pay his salary.

But it could be more costly in football terms to keep Emery, especially if it leads to key players wanting to leave when their ambitions remain unfulfilled.

