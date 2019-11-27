Quick links

Arsenal and Atlanta United fans react to Ezequiel Barco rumour

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans waving flags during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are being linked with Atlanta United ace Ezequiel Barco.

Atlanta's Ezequiel Barco (8) makes a move on Toronto's Michael Bradley (4) during the MLS playoff match between Toronto FC and Atlanta United FC on October 30th, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz...

Arsenal had a strong summer transfer window, but their poor form means they could be looking to make more additions in January.

The Gunners splashed out on Nicolas Pepe, David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, whilst Dani Ceballos is on loan at the club and William Saliba will arrive next summer.

Yet Unai Emery isn't getting results, and whilst the speculation over his future rumbles on, there are also rumours about incoming players in 2020.

 

One player now linked is Atlanta United playmaker Ezequiel Barco, as Record report that not only are Sporting keen on him, but so are Arsenal and Manchester United.

Barco, 19, has been tipped for a bright future for years now having emerged with Independiente, but he chose a move to Major League Soccer with Atlanta in 2018.

The playmaker, who can also play on the left, has hit four goals and six assists this season, stepping up after Atlanta sold Miguel Almiron to Newcastle United earlier this year.

Ezequiel Barco #8 of the Atlanta United reacts after their 2-1 loss to Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference Finals between Atlanta United and Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October...

Barco doesn't have the eye-popping numbers that Almiron did at Atlanta, and both sets of fans have been reacting to this surprise rumour.

Some Arsenal fans think that Barco is a real talent and could be a great signing for the future, believing that he could be the new Mesut Ozil - though others told the Gunners to focus on other playmakers and even other managers first.

Atlanta United fans are split, feeling that Barco hasn't quite done enough to earn such a move yet and should stay put in Major League Soccer, even though it's a case of enjoying him whilst he's with the club.

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

