Arsenal and Atlanta United fans react to Ezequiel Barco rumour

Arsenal are being linked with Atlanta United ace Ezequiel Barco.

Arsenal had a strong summer transfer window, but their poor form means they could be looking to make more additions in January.

The Gunners splashed out on Nicolas Pepe, David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, whilst Dani Ceballos is on loan at the club and William Saliba will arrive next summer.

Yet Unai Emery isn't getting results, and whilst the speculation over his future rumbles on, there are also rumours about incoming players in 2020.

One player now linked is Atlanta United playmaker Ezequiel Barco, as Record report that not only are Sporting keen on him, but so are Arsenal and Manchester United.

Barco, 19, has been tipped for a bright future for years now having emerged with Independiente, but he chose a move to Major League Soccer with Atlanta in 2018.

The playmaker, who can also play on the left, has hit four goals and six assists this season, stepping up after Atlanta sold Miguel Almiron to Newcastle United earlier this year.

Barco doesn't have the eye-popping numbers that Almiron did at Atlanta, and both sets of fans have been reacting to this surprise rumour.

Some Arsenal fans think that Barco is a real talent and could be a great signing for the future, believing that he could be the new Mesut Ozil - though others told the Gunners to focus on other playmakers and even other managers first.

Atlanta United fans are split, feeling that Barco hasn't quite done enough to earn such a move yet and should stay put in Major League Soccer, even though it's a case of enjoying him whilst he's with the club.

Barco is not better than Aouar! That I think Arsenal cannot go for Kai Havertz then they should absolutely go for Aouar — Kamvelihle_Malindi(Middle Child) (@Limanye8) November 26, 2019

Arsenal interested in Barco I'm hearing? He would be a good signing imo — Kweku #EmeryOut (@KingLeno3) November 26, 2019

Really good player — Sherlocked Gooner (@KAVIRAJAFC) November 26, 2019

Very good player! — Danny (@DannyAllen86) November 26, 2019

Battle for arteta first — vijay siddharth (@indiangooner21) November 26, 2019

Ozil 2.0( vision, skill set ) — Onemu Victor (@OnemuVictor1) November 26, 2019

He did seem to improve last season. Was it that much though? — nbabeau (@NBABeau) November 26, 2019

He showed very little last year overall. I’m surprised they are that interested. — Z (@Lardacious) November 26, 2019

I’m from Atlanta. He’s a very good player. But still very raw and would benefit from one more season in MLS. — Chad Patterson (@chad_patt) November 26, 2019

I don't know how true the Barco to Man United or Arsenal transfer rumors are, but if they are true, there's no way he stays in Atlanta for next season. — matt (@3amWaffleHouse) November 26, 2019