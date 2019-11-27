Quick links

Celtic

Ally McCoist comments on Celtic's Green Brigade

Shane Callaghan
Rangers manager Ally McCoist looks on during the Scottish League Cup Quarter final between Rangers and St Johnstoneat Ibrox Stadium on October 28, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic's Green Brigade have landed the club in hot water again.

Celtic fans greet the arrival of the Celtic FC team bus at Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in...

Ally McCoist has said on talkSPORT that the Green Brigade supporters' are becoming an 'embarrassment' to Celtic.

The Hoops have been hit with a fourth UEFA charge this season as a result of the group's behaviour during European games.

Subscribe

As a result, Celtic announced a partial closure in the safe-standing section for tomorrow's Europa League visit of Rennes.

Justifying the decision, the Hoops released a statement which said they had to "tackle any behaviour which can compromise the safety of our supporters including the use of pyrotechnics, overcrowding and offensive chanting or banners".

 

The Celtic supporters group have set off flares in a number of European games this season, which is prohibited by UEFA.

As of October, the Bhoys have been fined no fewer than 17 times by Europe's governing body in 12 years.

And Rangers icon McCoist said on talkSPORT [27-11-2019] that the Celtic fans need to start behaving themselves.

He said: "They've got to start behaving themselves. They are proving to be a bit of an embarrassment to the club.”

The Celtic ultras are claiming that they have been banned from attending games until further notice, with Neil Lennon's side clashing with Rangers in a League Cup final in less than two weeks.

Fans of Celtic celebrates after Olivier Ntcham of Celtic scored their team's first goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park Stadium on...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch