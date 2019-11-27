Ally McCoist comments on Celtic's Green Brigade

Celtic's Green Brigade have landed the club in hot water again.

Ally McCoist has said on talkSPORT that the Green Brigade supporters' are becoming an 'embarrassment' to Celtic.

The Hoops have been hit with a fourth UEFA charge this season as a result of the group's behaviour during European games.

As a result, Celtic announced a partial closure in the safe-standing section for tomorrow's Europa League visit of Rennes.

Justifying the decision, the Hoops released a statement which said they had to "tackle any behaviour which can compromise the safety of our supporters including the use of pyrotechnics, overcrowding and offensive chanting or banners".

The Celtic supporters group have set off flares in a number of European games this season, which is prohibited by UEFA.

As of October, the Bhoys have been fined no fewer than 17 times by Europe's governing body in 12 years.

And Rangers icon McCoist said on talkSPORT [27-11-2019] that the Celtic fans need to start behaving themselves.

He said: "They've got to start behaving themselves. They are proving to be a bit of an embarrassment to the club.”

The Celtic ultras are claiming that they have been banned from attending games until further notice, with Neil Lennon's side clashing with Rangers in a League Cup final in less than two weeks.