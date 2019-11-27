Ally McCoist baffled by how Celtic didn't sign Aston Villa's John McGinn

Boyhood Celtic fan John McGinn is ripping it up with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Ally McCoist has admitted that he is still baffled as to how Celtic didn't manage to sign John McGinn, who is now thriving with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

McGinn is a boyhood Celtic fan and it has been well-documented that during the summer transfer window of 2018, he could have made a switch to Parkhead but instead he joined Villa from Hibernian.

At that time, Villa were in the second-tier of English football, as McGinn would go on to become Villa's Player of the Year, scored the critical goal in the Championship play-off final, which helped the club make a return to the Premier League.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (26/11/19 at 6:55 am), McCoist, whilst making reference to McGinn's performance against Newcastle on Monday night, admitted that he was pleased he didn't sign for Celtic.

“I was absolutely ecstatic when he [went to Aston Villa] from Hibs,” McCoist told TalkSport. “How Celtic didn't sign that lad is absolutely beyond me!

“He has been different class. And he is single-handedly attempting to get us to the Euros. He's being doing the stuff with Aston Villa. He is fantastic.”

It isn't just for Villa that McGinn is thriving because, during these past few international matches, he has been Scotland's best player.

There's no doubt that his performances in a Villa shirt will continue to rise but Scotland fans will be hoping he can continue that on the international stage.

If he can do that then Scotland's chances of winning the play-offs and reaching Euro 2020 will only increase.