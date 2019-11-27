Quick links

Ally McCoist baffled by how Celtic didn't sign Aston Villa's John McGinn

Amir Mir
Ex Scottish football player Ally McCoist replaces Andy Murray of Scotland during the doubles match between Andy Murray and Jamie Murray of Scotland and Tim Henman of England and Grigor...
Boyhood Celtic fan John McGinn is ripping it up with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

John McGinn of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Ally McCoist has admitted that he is still baffled as to how Celtic didn't manage to sign John McGinn, who is now thriving with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

McGinn is a boyhood Celtic fan and it has been well-documented that during the summer transfer window of 2018, he could have made a switch to Parkhead but instead he joined Villa from Hibernian.

At that time, Villa were in the second-tier of English football, as McGinn would go on to become Villa's Player of the Year, scored the critical goal in the Championship play-off final, which helped the club make a return to the Premier League. 

 

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (26/11/19 at 6:55 am), McCoist, whilst making reference to McGinn's performance against Newcastle on Monday night, admitted that he was pleased he didn't sign for Celtic.

“I was absolutely ecstatic when he [went to Aston Villa] from Hibs,” McCoist told TalkSport. “How Celtic didn't sign that lad is absolutely beyond me!

“He has been different class. And he is single-handedly attempting to get us to the Euros. He's being doing the stuff with Aston Villa. He is fantastic.”

Isaac Hayden of Newcastle tackles John McGinn of Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United...

It isn't just for Villa that McGinn is thriving because, during these past few international matches, he has been Scotland's best player.

There's no doubt that his performances in a Villa shirt will continue to rise but Scotland fans will be hoping he can continue that on the international stage.

If he can do that then Scotland's chances of winning the play-offs and reaching Euro 2020 will only increase.

John McGinn scores Scotland's third goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and Kazakhstan at Hampden Park on November 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

