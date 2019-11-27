Alien Isolation Nintendo Switch: There is no phsyical copy planned for release date

There is no physical copy planned for the release date of Alien Isolation on Nintendo Switch.

Alien Isolation was announced for the Nintendo Switch awhile back but we recently learned its release date. The good news is that it's coming very soon, but the bad news for some is that there's no physical copies planned.

Released back in 2014, Alien Isolation is one of the best survival-horror video games of the decade thanks to its creepy atmosphere and ingenious deployment of the Xenomorph coupled with robots full of milk. While a preview from Kotaku has said that the game is too frustrating on the Switch's small screen, loyal Nintendo consumers should still strongly consider buying and supporting it.

This suggestion comes in-spite-of the fact there won't be any physical copies at launch.

What is the release date for Alien Isolation on Nintendo Switch?

The release date for Alien Isolation on Nintendo Switch is December 5th.

It costs £29.99 and is available for pre-order. For Nintendo Switch loyalists who had to watch with envy from afar back in 2014, Alien Isolation is perhaps the best premature Christmas present you can give yourself.

The Switch port comes with gyroscopic aiming and HD rumble to keep you fully immersed, and it's also a complete collection equipped with all seven DLCs including Last Survivor.

If you're in an exclusive relationship with the Nintendo Switch and absolutely adore the 1979 Ridley Scott classic, then Alien Isolation is a must-buy as it's about as faithful, authentic and immersive an experience as you will ever get inside the movie series' universe.

Is there a physical release for Alien Isolation on Nintendo Switch?

There are no plans for a physical release of Alien Isolation on Nintendo Switch.

Numerous Reddit posts have asked about a physical copy for the Switch port, but every provided answer has been a firm no.

Feral Interactive themselves responded to a query on Twitter back on November 12th. This was before they announced the release date, but they strictly stated that there are no plans for a physical release.

No release date yet, but it'll be before the end of 2019. There are currently no plans for a physical release, also. — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) November 12, 2019

Alien Isolation launches for Nintendo Switch on December 5th.