Toby Alderweireld sends message to Tottenham Hotspur fans

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld comments after comeback win.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld says the team were 'determined' to turn around their poor start.

Spurs came back from 2-0 down to win 4-2 against Olympiakos.

 

Alderweireld posted a message on Twitter after the victory, saying that Tottenham are already looking forward to the next game. 

Tottenham scored one just before half-time which proved to be crucial, and their goal early in the second half gave them the momentum they needed to go and get the win.

This wasn't good to watch for Tottenham during the first half an hour, but it proved to be a useful challenge to new manager Jose Mourinho and the rest of the team.

Comeback victories help build spirit and this was what Tottenham may have needed.

Up next for Tottenham is a weekend game against Bournemouth before an away trip to Manchester United next Wednesday.

