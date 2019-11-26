Where was Blue Story filmed? Council warnings had an effect!

The film has been pulled from some cinemas and the public is divided.

Blue Story is the film everybody is talking about right now...

It's been a great year for film, with new efforts from the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Ari Aster, Jordan Peele, Noah Baumbach, and let's not forget such unforgettable works as Joker and Avengers: Endgame.

However, you don't need a considerable budget or a renowned filmmaker to achieve something important. Sometimes, all it takes is someone with a vision who desperately want to share it to come along. Blue Story, for example, was helmed by Rapman (Andrew Onwubolu) and marks his directorial feature debut.

He also wrote and narrated the project, which is actually based on his 2014 YouTube series of the same name. Here, he tells the story of two best friends who tragically become enemies as a result of the disturbing postcode war they're entangled in.

The film refuses to shy away from gang violence in order to make its timely point.

HAVE YOURSELF... Every Christmas film on Amazon Prime UK

(L-R) Stephen Odubola, Rapman and Michael Ward attend the World Premiere of "Blue Story" at The Curzon Mayfair on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

Where was Blue Story filmed?

As highlighted by IMDb, Blue Story was filmed in a variety of locations throughout Lewisham and Peckham.

A clip of the director speaking on Good Morning Britain was recently shared by Metro, with him discussing how interference shaped the film: "We had some bits in South London but we were told we couldn't do any violent scenes in South London, so we had to take all that up to North London."

He continued: "According to them [the council] they got it from the higher-ups that we're not allowed.

"If they would have let us do it in South East London then the kids involved in this would have seen someone come from where they're from doing positive things like making movies, it would have inspired them. I feel like they were kind of robbed from a lot of that because of that decision, but hopefully, the final product still gives off the message anyway."

The trailer attracted a lot of attention when it was released, and a lot of people were quickly looking for the soundtrack too. However, the song in the trailer isn't the OST. Nevertheless, the film's soundtrack is available on Spotify now.

BEYOND: Will The Man in the High Castle return for another season?

Blue Story cinema controversy

As reported by the BBC, both Showcase and Vue cinema chains recently pulled Blue Story from screens, and it's caused quite the debate.

A fight broke out at a Vue cinema on Saturday, November 23rd and the chain issued a statement saying that "25 significant incidents were reported and escalated to senior management in 16 separate cinemas" since the film began screening.

Showcase has now brought the film back, and have issued the following statement: "We took the decision to temporarily suspend screenings to enable us to assess the situation. After careful consideration, we have come up with a plan to re-instate screenings of the film supported with increased security."

It's also worth noting that the West Midlands Police have said that the force didn't request the cinema to pull the film in wake of the incident.

A KING IS CROWNED: Stormzy announces highly-anticipated second album

What Rapman just done is so so BIG for the urban culture and everyone should make noise about it ! A movie based on reality and problems in our daily community was 3rd in the UK FILM box office, this is gonna open doors for so many other film makers/ directors in our community — NSG Entertainment (@NSG) November 25, 2019

Twitter users react to Blue Story being pulled

Since the controversy, so many have flocked to social media and beyond to offer their thoughts on the situation.

One tweeted out in confusion: "Sooooo they fought in the queue? Not the Blue Story viewing? Sooo there’s no actual connection between the two?"

Similarly, another wrote: "Banning Blue Story when the silly little boys came out from watching Frozen 2? Go ban that too..."

This potential viewer also tweeted: "Was literally going to watch Blue Story tonight at Vue as that’s where I usually go. To see they’ve locked it off from all Vue cinemas is a disgrace. Half the people arrested aren’t even of age to watch it. Sort your security out it’s nothing do with the film."

SEE ALSO: What to use instead of Uber in London

The debate is unlikely to settle anytime soon.

In other news, here's how to get Mint Maltesers.