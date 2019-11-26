Star Wars: Where to buy Baby Yoda toys - clothes, accessories and more on the way!

The iconic franchise has a new fan-favourite thanks to The Mandalorian.

Baby Yoda has successfully won over the internet and toys are definitely needed, they are.

Star Wars fans are currently captivated by the new Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Although the show boasts a compelling central character, audience attention has become swiftly preoccupied with Baby Yoda.

The old and wise character is one of Star Wars' greatest assets, but this is something else entirely. Many have already drawn parallels between Baby Yoda and Gizmo from Joe Dante's Christmas horror classic Gremlins, and yes, they're entirely deserved.

Most will have been thinking the exact same thing when they first saw the character: "I want one." It's not possible, quite sadly, but a plush will be the next best thing for you or that Star Wars fanatic in your life this Christmas...

Where to buy Baby Yoda toys

As reported by Digital Spy, a Baby Yoda product line is incoming.

When it arrives in time for Christmas, you'll be able to find Baby Yoda products in official Disney stores. However, if you'd rather buy them online, you can alternatively head over to their online store.

The range of items will also be available on Amazon.

More news is yet to follow, but according to the earlier source, we can expect clothes, plushes and accessories. They should arrive in stores within the next few weeks.

Jon Favreau thanks Disney and Lucasfilm

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, The Mandalorian showrunner - Jon Favreau - spoke out saying: "I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is toy catalogues and things like that," when speaking of keeping the show's secrets under wraps.

He's absolutely right too - often toy lines can be the biggest spoilers of all.

We've seen it with previous franchise instalments, and if you cast your minds back to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, chances are you wanted a Porg plush before you'd even seen the film!

Baby Yoda on Twitter

If you can't get enough of Baby Yoda, you'll want to head over to Twitter ASAP!

There is currently an account @BabyYodaBaby called Baby Yoda that posts some really great content featuring the adorable new fan-favourite. The bio reads: "Fear leads to hate. Hate leads to anger. Cuteness leads to snuggling."

The account has an impressive 41.7k followers, and there are a ton of great posts already. Be sure to check it out!

