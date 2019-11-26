West Brom ace Hal Robson-Kanu issues apology for Derby red card last season

West Bromwich Albion asked the Baggies ace 'what on earth happened' when he got sent off in the last game of the regular Championship season.

West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu has issued an apology to the Baggies fanbase in response to a question asked by The Hawthorns club's media team regarding his sending-off in the final regular Championship game of last season.

With West Brom having already sealed a place in the 2018-19 playoffs, they took on the Rams at Pride Park on 5 May, with all the pressure on the East Midlands side to clinch a spot in the top six on the final day of the season.

The Baggies were beaten 3-1 but the moment which rankled amongst many fans was Robson-Kanu's injury-time dismissal for a petulant kick out at Bradley Johnson right under the nose of referee Tim Robinson, who had no choice but to brandish a red card.

Robson-Kanu was then suspended for the playoffs and, with Aston Villa subsequently triumphing over the two semi-final legs, it meant another season of Championship football for West Brom.

The atmosphere at The Hawthorns is currently very positive, with Slaven Bilic having done incredibly well since his summer arrival en route to top spot in the table, while several oft-criticised players from last season - HRK included - have been performing admirably.

Nonetheless, in an interview with the West Brom media team from Saturday’s Albion News for the Sheffield Wednesday game (now on the WBA website), Robson-Kanu was asked "what on earth happened at Derby last year?"

His response was: "Yes, I’ve got to say ‘sorry’ to everyone for that one. Sheer frustration, I’m afraid. In the moment, I was annoyed with one of the lads who I didn’t feel had pressed one of their players hard enough.

"But the bigger picture was that I was frustrated we were where we were, you know, only going into the playoffs. I felt that with the players we had, with the talent we had last season, we should have achieved promotion and not be messing about in the play offs. It all boiled up inside in that moment I guess – and of course you’re regretting it immediately. I know I could have helped us beat Villa. Now it’s all about this season and achieving what we believe we can."