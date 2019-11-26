Video shows how Mourinho reacted to ballboy's part in Harry Kane goal

Tottenham Hotspur pulled off a great comeback to beat Olympiacos this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur made it two wins from two under Jose Mourinho, but they had to climb a real mountain to get three points.

Spurs went into the game off the back of a 3-2 win at West Ham United, meaning fans were expecting big things against Olympiacos in the Champions League tonight.

However, Spurs made a dismal start as Youssef Al Arabi struck the Greek side in front, and less than 15 minutes later, Ruben Semedo profited from slack defending to make it 2-0.

Mourinho hauled off Eric Dier just minutes later in favour of Christian Eriksen, and after Dele Alli pulled one back on the stroke of half time, Spurs ran riot.

Harry Kane pulled Spurs level, Serge Aurier hammered them in front and Kane added another to seal a 4-2 win, securing their passage into the knockout stages of the competition.

There was an interesting moment in the Kane goal though, as the ball went out of play down the right flank, and a ballboy quickly threw a new ball to Aurier to catch the Olympiacos defence out.

Lucas Moura ran clear to tee up Kane, bringing Spurs level with a piece of brilliance from the ballboy, who deserves huge credit for getting play going again quickly.

BT captured Mourinho shortly after that moment, as he went over to thank the ballboy and give him a hug, with the Spurs boss clearly hugely appreciative of his work as something of an unsung hero tonight.

Goal - KANE Assist - BALL BOY



Quick thinking helped to get Spurs level against Olympiacos



pic.twitter.com/FKq9rNdQfS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2019