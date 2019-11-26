Trialist Ollie Tanner hopes to earn Crystal Palace contract

The Bromley forward is due to remain with Crystal Palace - at least - until Monday.

The Bromley forward Ollie Tanner hopes to earn a full-time contract at Crystal Palace, according to HITC Sport sources.

Tanner played 63 minutes as the Palace Under-23s beat Millwall 4-2 on Monday afternoon.

And the teenager was heavily involved at Copers Cope - despite seeing a goal that was initially awarded to him subsequently given to the Eagles striker Connor Wickham.

Crystal Palace have been watching Tanner for a while, with Reading and Fulham having also shown an interest in the former Arsenal and Charlton Athletic youth-team player.

But it is with Palace that Tanner is due to remain - at least - until Monday, which is when Shaun Derry's side are next in action against Middlesbrough.

The 17-year-old only made his National League debut with Bromley on Saturday, but a swift ascent may await if he continues to impress Crystal Palace.

