Trialist Ollie Tanner hopes to earn Crystal Palace contract

Aiden Cusick
General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park on January 13, 2018 in London, England.
The Bromley forward is due to remain with Crystal Palace - at least - until Monday.

The Bromley forward Ollie Tanner hopes to earn a full-time contract at Crystal Palace, according to HITC Sport sources.

Tanner played 63 minutes as the Palace Under-23s beat Millwall 4-2 on Monday afternoon.

And the teenager was heavily involved at Copers Cope - despite seeing a goal that was initially awarded to him subsequently given to the Eagles striker Connor Wickham.

Crystal Palace have been watching Tanner for a while, with Reading and Fulham having also shown an interest in the former Arsenal and Charlton Athletic youth-team player.

But it is with Palace that Tanner is due to remain - at least - until Monday, which is when Shaun Derry's side are next in action against Middlesbrough.

 

The 17-year-old only made his National League debut with Bromley on Saturday, but a swift ascent may await if he continues to impress Crystal Palace.

