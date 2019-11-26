Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham's Jack Roles subbed after 38 minutes

Shane Callaghan
Jack Roles of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur at the Singapore National Stadium on July 21, 2019 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jack Roles had been enjoying a brilliant loan away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Roles of Tottenham Hotpur celebrates scoring during the Checkatrade Trophy South Group A match between Gillingham and Tottenham Hotspur at The Valley on October 9, 2018 in London,...

It looks like the honeymoon period is over for Jack Roles on his loan away from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old had been enjoying a brilliant spell at Cambridge United and won League Two's Player of the Month for October.

In fact, the Tottenham product also scored from 35 yards last month against Macclesfield Town.

Things couldn't have been going better, but Saturday represented a big low point.

 

Roles, who has never made a senior appearance for Spurs in a competitive game, started the 0-0 draw away to Carlisle United but was taken off after 38 minutes.

According to Football London, the substitution was not injury related.

It must've been demoralising - and a tad humiliating - to be hauled off in the same half that you started for tactical reasons.

But all of this is part of his football education. There will be low points, always, and if he can bounce back from them then that'll prove he's made of the right stuff.

Jack Roles (R) of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after he scores his sides first goal with Shilow Tracey during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on January 15,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch