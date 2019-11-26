Tottenham's Jack Roles subbed after 38 minutes

Jack Roles had been enjoying a brilliant loan away from Tottenham Hotspur.

It looks like the honeymoon period is over for Jack Roles on his loan away from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old had been enjoying a brilliant spell at Cambridge United and won League Two's Player of the Month for October.

In fact, the Tottenham product also scored from 35 yards last month against Macclesfield Town.

Things couldn't have been going better, but Saturday represented a big low point.

Roles, who has never made a senior appearance for Spurs in a competitive game, started the 0-0 draw away to Carlisle United but was taken off after 38 minutes.

According to Football London, the substitution was not injury related.

It must've been demoralising - and a tad humiliating - to be hauled off in the same half that you started for tactical reasons.

But all of this is part of his football education. There will be low points, always, and if he can bounce back from them then that'll prove he's made of the right stuff.