Tottenham fans think Jose Mourinho has offered sign it's the end for Moussa Sissoko

Jose Mourinho manager
Moussa Sissoko was one of Tottenham Hotspur's most improved players under Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur fans fear that Moussa Sissoko’s time at the club could be coming to an end already, after Jose Mourinho’s comments about him.

Sissoko was dropped from Tottenham’s starting line-up for Mourinho’s first game in charge for tactical reasons.

"What made me [start Winks and Dier] was the positional play of the four attacking players," Mourinho said to BBC Sport.

"I needed one midfielder that was more positional and I needed one midfield that was more a passer of the ball.

"Of course, when I see Moussa, he is a very good player, but he is very different than my needs. I need that stability from Dier and I need the kid to move the ball faster, also positionally and also to find the attacking players in the positions we want them to find the ball."

 

Sissoko has been a key player at Tottenham over the past two seasons, with the Frenchman making vast improvements.

But there is a feeling among Tottenham fans that Mourinho’s comments about Sissoko were not good news for the powerful midfielder.

And many Spurs fans think that it could be the beginning of the end for the 30-year-old now.

In Sissoko’s absence Tottenham won 3-2 against West Ham United, with Harry Winks and Eric Dier generally doing a solid job in central midfield.

Sissoko was brought on in the latter stages of the match, but only had a limited impact after picking up a knock.

Tottenham are next in action against Olympiacos this evening, when it will be interesting to see whether Sissoko comes into starting contention.

