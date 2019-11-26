Quick links

Tottenham fans react to Dele Alli's Mauricio Pochettino comments

The sacking of Mauricio Pochettino hit the Tottenham Hotspur player hard.

Dele Alli delivered a heartbreaking assessment of his relationship with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino on Monday.

The Spurs midfielder spoke to the media for the first time since the North Londoners sacked Pochettino last week.

Alli was brought to North London by the Argentine manager in 2015 and swiftly developed into one of Europe's finest young players.

Like so many Tottenham players, the 23-year-old's form has dipped in a big way this season and Alli revealed yesterday that he initially blamed himself after his mentor lost his job.

 

He told The Mirror: "I would be lying if I didn't blame myself when it first happened rather than looking at the bigger picture.

"We had a great journey. You can't help but feel like you're to blame because you're out there but I realised I gave 110 per cent always."

Here's how fans reacted to Alli's comments:

Tottenham won their first game of the Jose Mourinho era - a 3-2 win at West Ham on Saturday - and now they turn their attention toward Europe with a visit of Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

