Tottenham fans react to Dele Alli's Mauricio Pochettino comments

The sacking of Mauricio Pochettino hit the Tottenham Hotspur player hard.

Dele Alli delivered a heartbreaking assessment of his relationship with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino on Monday.

The Spurs midfielder spoke to the media for the first time since the North Londoners sacked Pochettino last week.

Alli was brought to North London by the Argentine manager in 2015 and swiftly developed into one of Europe's finest young players.

Like so many Tottenham players, the 23-year-old's form has dipped in a big way this season and Alli revealed yesterday that he initially blamed himself after his mentor lost his job.

He told The Mirror: "I would be lying if I didn't blame myself when it first happened rather than looking at the bigger picture.

"We had a great journey. You can't help but feel like you're to blame because you're out there but I realised I gave 110 per cent always."

Here's how fans reacted to Alli's comments:

Mourinho won’t like all this Poch love in... — King Caso (@bigmoneypiccaso) November 25, 2019

Who's cutting onions? Hearing @dele_official talking about Poch don't blame yourself you gave it your all despite injury #Spurs #coys — El (@celt_mermaid) November 25, 2019

You all "gave 110%" yet struggled to get a win. First game with Mou and you get a win. Just saying. — Putra Septiadi (@putraseptiadii) November 25, 2019

Not wrong. Special man. — SWSPURS (@swspurs) November 25, 2019

Pity some of the players let him down — Tim Sexton (@TimHackney) November 25, 2019

Tottenham won their first game of the Jose Mourinho era - a 3-2 win at West Ham on Saturday - and now they turn their attention toward Europe with a visit of Olympiacos in the Champions League.