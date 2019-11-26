Quick links

Tottenham fans are not happy with Gary Neville's comments on Mourinho

Jose Mourinho manager
Jose Mourinho is into his first week as Tottenham manager.

Gary Nevillle has told Sky Sports he believes Tottenham and Jose Mourinho are both using each other for their own needs.

Mourinho was hired by Tottenham last week as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked hours earlier after a poor start to the season.

 

Neville told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football (25/11 7pm) that he sees Mourinho as a stop gap for Spurs, and likewise the club for the head coach.

Neville said: "For me this is absolutely 'a bridge' for Daniel Levy, its a bridge for Jose Mourinho. Jose Mourinho needs to get back into the Premier League, to reset himself, to restablish himself, he wanted to be in London.

"Daniel Levy wanted someone who can get the football club up quickly to a level which is acceptable, into the Champions League. This is a marriage of convenience."

Tottenham were in 14th place when Mourinho was appointed, and a win over a poor West Ham side have taken them up into 10th.

Neville is kind of correct in what he says, but there is a bit more to it than that.

Tottenham is a great opportunity for Mourinho. They have an excellent infrastructure, a high calibre set of players, and for this season, Champions League football.

Mourinho too is the manager Tottenham might have needed at this point, but dared not admit before last week.

Fans are already onside with the new boss, and were not too happy with Neville's comments...

