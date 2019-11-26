The Young Offenders series 3 is confirmed - potential start date, cast and changes

The Young Offenders may have just returned for a second series but the BBC have announced that series 3 is already on its way!

Despite arguably being best known for its impressive drama and documentary series, the BBC still has plenty to offer in the world of comedy with fresh new series coming to the broadcaster on a constant basis.

One such series that is stealing the hearts of viewers is The Young Offenders which has just returned for a second series on BBC One, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

The series has quickly grown a cult following since it first appeared on our TV screens in the spring of 2018.

However, despite the second series only being a few episodes in, good news is heading in the direction of the Cork-based comedy.

The Young Offenders renewed for a third series

Despite the fact that The Young Offenders only just returned to BBC One, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on November 11th, the show has already been rewarded with a third series.

Fans will no doubt be ecstatic that we get to spend another batch of episodes with the strangely lovable trio.

When is series 3 coming to our screens?

The BBC confirmed in a press release that The Young Offenders will be returning in 2020 although an exact release date has yet to be 100% confirmed.

The press release does state that The Young Offenders will be back "in the new year" which does suggest that it could be early on in 2020 but we'll have to wait and see.

Who'll be in the cast?

The BBC have confirmed that the three leads, Conor (Alex Murphy), Jock (Chris Walley) and Mairead (Hilary Rose), will all be returning in series 3 along with a host of existing supporting characters.

There will undoubtedly be some new additions to the cast for series 3 but as things stand, nothing has been announced.

In the meantime, series 2 of The Young Offenders continues on BBC One until the final episode on December 16th and the full series is available online on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.