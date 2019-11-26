Watchmen: Fans love new Minutemen after HBO unveil sneak peak

Watchmen fans have been gifted a sneak peek at the revered Minutemen by HBO and it's safe to say, many of them are a little bit excited.

While there is already plenty of superhero film and TV content out there already, the new Watchmen series from HBO and Sky Atlantic will surely shake up the genre that has grown a little stale in recent years.

The gritty and politically relevant series takes inspiration from the comic series of the same name from the 1980s and brings the franchise up to date in a fascinating sequel story to the comics.

We focus mainly on the emerging heroes of 2019 but in the most recent episode, we caught a glimpse of a character from a bygone era.

That character is Hooded Justice, a member of the illustrious Minutemen.

Who are the Minutemen?

The Minutemen were the original superhero team in the world of Watchmen and are effectively a precursor group to the current band of Crimebusters.

Formed in 1939, the Minutemen oversaw what became known as the Golden Age. However, after a string of scathing controversies, the Minutemen were disbanded just 10 years later.

HBO unveil sneak peek

Following the sixth episode in the new Watchmen series, which sees Angela re-live the memories of Will as he takes on the role of Hooded Justice, HBO unveiled a behind the scenes look at the entire group of the original Minutemen, mirroring an iconic shot from the Watchmen comics and the 2009 film.

In the black and white photo, we catch our first glimpse of the iconic superhero team which features the members (from left to right) Silhouette, Mothman, Dollar Bill, Nite Owl, Captain Metropolis, Silk Spectre, Hooded Justice and kneeling in front, The Comedian.

There’s always one joker who kneels in front. pic.twitter.com/mpdzp8v8zg — HBO (@HBO) November 25, 2019

Fans can't get enough

It's safe to say that fans have been left rather excited by the newly released image and it's not taken long for those on social media to start discussing the new image and the recently released episode.

One fan, over on Twitter, commented: "Best episode yet and hooded justice wow!!" while another said: "I absolutely love the show. Hope the showrunner comes back for a season 2!"

The photo's caption, "There's always one joker who kneels in front" has clearly been popular with fans as a coy reference to The Comedian out in front of the group.

I okay I see what you did with kneeling and joker pic.twitter.com/aVaecRdiNR — AM (@AbdulIah_M) November 25, 2019

Not everyone is impressed with the new-look Minutemen, however, as this Twitter user exclaims "In the movie they were better" and they're not alone in thinking this as another commented: "Butchered a groundbreaking comic. Butchered an epic movie."

Either way, Watchmen continues on Sky Atlantic here in the UK at 9pm on Mondays (or 2am if you want to watch at the same time as the US) until the season finale lands on December 16th.