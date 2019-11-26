Sunderland releasing John Egan will look even worse if Everton sign him

Everton are reportedly keen on Sheffield United defender John Egan.

Everton boss Marco Silva may be under huge pressure, but the club appear to already be considering transfer targets for 2020 whether he stays or not.

The Toffees lost 2-0 at home to Norwich City on Saturday to put Silva under increasing pressure, and it's clear that Everton are lacking another centre back.

Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate have battled for playing time this season without really impressing, and it's clear that Everton are missing former loanee Kurt Zouma having failed to sign him permanently from Chelsea.

Everton are now being linked with centre back signings, and one of those is Sheffield United's John Egan, with The Sun on Sunday (17/11; page 67) claiming that they want the Irishman.

The Blades would want a huge fee for the 27-year-old, and as much as he could be a great addition to the Everton back line, a move would leave Sunderland red-faced.

Sunderland signed Egan from Greenwood in 2009, but didn't even give him a first-team appearance, and after four loan moves away, they simply released him in 2014, freeing him up to join Gillingham.

Egan has been excelling ever since, becoming a Championship star with Brentford and Sheffield United, and now one of the Premier League's most effective defenders with the Blades.

Their decision on Egan has looked foolish in recent times, but it really would be embarrassing to see him move on to Everton in a big-money move just over five years since Sunderland let him walk for absolutely nothing.

There's a long way to go until Everton can even get close to a deal for Egan, but whoever sanctioned the decision to let him leave Sunderland may just be praying that it doesn't happen, to spare themselves any further embarrassment.