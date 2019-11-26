Sunderland fans react on Twitter as Phil Parkinson hopeful Black Cats can do enough to win tonight

Sunderland are in dire straits at the minute with the Black Cats boss flattering to deceive at the Stadium of Light.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter in response to Phil Parkinson's pre-match comments ahead of Tuesday night's League One fixture at the Stadium of Light, after which they have a 10-day break.

The Black Cats are in dire straits at the minute, having slipped to 10th in the League One table with five draws and four defeats from their 16 league games so far, as well as having been knocked out of three cup competitions in the last month alone.

Sunderland only just salvaged a 1-1 draw against Coventry last time out, with most players once again flattering to deceive, while Oxford, Gillingham and Scunthorpe have recently eliminated the Black Cats from the League Cup, FA Cup and EFL Trophy respectively.

Burton come to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night and, with Sunderland not in FA Cup action this weekend, their next game is not until Saturday 7 December, when they once again head to the Priestfield Stadium.

"We know tomorrow is an important match," the under-fire Sunderland boss said on Monday afternoon. "We have a 10-day break after this so it’s an important night for us. It’s a game we must perform well in and hopefully that will be enough to get three points."

Some Sunderland fans responded to the post expressing relief that the Black Cats won't provide more disappointment for 10 days after Tuesday night, others urged the club hierarchy to wield the axe and appoint a successor in that time, and others disliked the "hopefully" in the sentence.

After this a 10 day break thank God — xJPJx142⚪⚪ (@KINGMAGUIRE1) 25 November 2019

10 day break , great time to get rid — Dean Longstaff (@dean_longstaff) 25 November 2019

10 day break you say?

Good time to make a manager change then — Wearside2warwickshire (@Wearside2warwi1) 25 November 2019

Out of 3 cups and worst position in the league, they dont need 10 days rest, they need 10 days of extra training to improve theur game to justify their wages. — Gayle Muizelaar (@GMuizelaar) 25 November 2019

We are playing Burton. Burton who have the knack of getting results against us. Even just writing this tweet makes me feel angry. Club is in a mess. — l o r d b a r r o l d (@lord_barrold) 25 November 2019

Makes it worse when the manager is saying we "hopefully" get three points. Frustrates the life out of me that. — Ryan (@rcollishaw97) 25 November 2019

Moyes 2.0. Awful appointment from the get go. Get rid. We need someone to take the club by the scruff of the neck and to light a rocket under the players backsides, that isn’t going to happen with such a passive bloke in charge. The team and club are a shambles. — Chris Black (@Cblack12345) 26 November 2019

"Hopefully" for you Sir. — Harry Eddowes (@harryeddowes) 25 November 2019

They have had enough rest! We need a lot of them to step up and earn their salt! Otherwise I expect Parky to be very busy in the transfer market. — Mark Lundie (@MarkLundie1) 25 November 2019

I’m all for giving new managers a chance however the body language, demeanour and negative use of wording in his pressers is extremely worrying. We should never be “hopeful” of anything we should be bloody positive and be banging the war drum ahead of tomorrow night!!! — SteveB (@Fantanafest73) 25 November 2019

Hopefully!! No hopefully about it. We need to win end of and need the players to start showing a will to win. — Ian (@IanIanrobrich) 25 November 2019

Burton will be “hopeful “ for a point. PP should be saying that nothing less than a win is unacceptable — Ian Edmundson (@ihedmundson) 25 November 2019

Hopefully ‍♂️ — Pat Rick (@riemann_patrick) 25 November 2019