Quick links

Sunderland

League One

Sunderland fans react on Twitter as Phil Parkinson hopeful Black Cats can do enough to win tonight

Giuseppe Labellarte
New Sunderland AFC manager Phil Parkinson pictured at The Academy of Light on October 17, 2019 in Sunderland, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland are in dire straits at the minute with the Black Cats boss flattering to deceive at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Southend United at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter in response to Phil Parkinson's pre-match comments ahead of Tuesday night's League One fixture at the Stadium of Light, after which they have a 10-day break.

The Black Cats are in dire straits at the minute, having slipped to 10th in the League One table with five draws and four defeats from their 16 league games so far, as well as having been knocked out of three cup competitions in the last month alone.

Sunderland only just salvaged a 1-1 draw against Coventry last time out, with most players once again flattering to deceive, while Oxford, Gillingham and Scunthorpe have recently eliminated the Black Cats from the League Cup, FA Cup and EFL Trophy respectively.

 

 

Burton come to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night and, with Sunderland not in FA Cup action this weekend, their next game is not until Saturday 7 December, when they once again head to the Priestfield Stadium.

"We know tomorrow is an important match," the under-fire Sunderland boss said on Monday afternoon. "We have a 10-day break after this so it’s an important night for us. It’s a game we must perform well in and hopefully that will be enough to get three points."

Some Sunderland fans responded to the post expressing relief that the Black Cats won't provide more disappointment for 10 days after Tuesday night, others urged the club hierarchy to wield the axe and appoint a successor in that time, and others disliked the "hopefully" in the sentence.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

New Sunderland AFC manager Phil Parkinson pictured at The Academy of Light on October 17, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch