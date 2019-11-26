Steven Gerrard says Ross Wilson has arrived at Rangers with a bundle of energy

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has worked alongside Ross Wilson for the past six weeks.

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says his new sporting director has arrived at Ibrox with a 'bundle of energy'.

Ross Wilson left his equivalent role at Southampton to return to his native Scotland with Rangers, after at least one failed pursuit.

Wilson has now spent more than a month working alongside Gerrard.

And speaking at Rangers' Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, the 39-year-old said via The Scottish Herald: "The team are in a good place, we have been trying to build a team that is capable of competing at the top end of the league and domestically in the cup competitions, whilst also putting on a good show in Europe as well. That is a challenge.

"But what I would say is that I have had fantastic support from Dave and the board and, even closer on a daily basis, from Stewart (Robertson, managing director) and Andrew (Dickson, director of finance and administration) and I am obviously starting a new relationship with Ross, who I must say has come in with a bundle of energy and with great knowledge.

"I am sure he will be a big support to me and my staff moving forward. It is a good time, an exciting time and we need to keep pushing."

Wilson and Gerrard are gearing up for their first transfer window as part of the same team, although the Rangers boss has previously claimed that cutting down his squad will be his immediate priority.

The Gers remain competitive on four fronts heading into the coming few weeks, in which their Europa League and League Cup fates will be sealed.

Wilson also had spells at Falkirk, Watford and Huddersfield Town, prior to joining Southampton.

Rangers fans - how big a signing is Wilson for you?