Stan Collymore encourages Newcastle and Watford to sign £20m Jarrod Bowen

Newcastle United, Watford or Brighton and Hove Albion should bring Hull City's Jarrod Bowen to the Premier League - according to Stan Collymore.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates scoring a goal at the KCOM Stadium on March 02, 2019 in Hull, England.

Stan Collymore is confident that Hull City star Jarrod Bowen is ready for a chance in the Premier League while encouraging Newcastle United, Brighton and Watford to make a move in January, speaking to the Mirror (26 November, page 51).

The fact Hull have managed to hang onto Bowen for as long as they have already is something of a minor miracle. But the former Hereford starlet stuck around after scoring 22 Championship goals this season and, with 11 in 17 games to his name already, the diminutive forward is already on track to shatter his career-best total.

 

Unfortunately for Hull, however, they are yet to tie their talisman down to a new deal with his current contract set to expire at the end of the campaign with The Express reporting that Southampton and Newcastle are eyeing a potential £20 million January swoop.

And Collymore believes that Bowen would be a fine addition to Steve Bruce’s shot-shy Newcastle, not to mention Brighton or Watford.

Jarrod Bowen (20) of Hull City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Hull City at the City Ground, Nottingham...

“Jarrod Bowen is a shoo-in for a move to the Premier League in January,” the former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest striker said. “I look at Bowen and I think he can do what the likes of Jamie Vardy and Tammy Abraham have done, score goals in the second tier and then make an impact at the top.

“If I’m Newcastle, Brighton or Watford, throw him straight in. Good luck to the lad.”

This is not the first time Bowen has been compared to Leicester’s number nine. Hull left-back Callum Elder liked the 22-year-old to Vardy in October, telling the Hull Daily Mail that Bowen is one of the best players he has ever shared a pitch with.

Karlan Grant of Huddersfield Town and Jarrod Bowen of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Hull City at John Smith's Stadium on October 05, 2019 in...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

