Sounds of the City 2020 features Foals, Lewis Capaldi, Kaiser Chiefs

The line up for Sounds of the City 2020 has been announced!

While we may be heading to towards Christmas, which is exciting in it own right, music fans and festival goers also get an extra level of hype at this time of year as the bands and artists headlining next year's festivals are constantly being announced.

Last week we learned the first headline act of Glastonbury 2020 and now the line up of Manchester's huge summer music festival, Sounds of the City, has just been announced.

It looks set to be another big year for the Manchester festival with some huge names set to take the stage in 2020.

But just who's in the line up for 2020?

Sounds of the City 2020

When is the event?

The 2020 edition of Sounds of the City will be heading to Manchester on July 1st when Foals and Everything Everything kick-start the week of festivities.

The festival will run until July 11th when Hacienda Classical will bring an end to the 2020 event.

Where will it be held?

As is traditional with Sounds of the City, the event will be held at the Castlefield Bowl in Manchester city centre near Deansgate.

When are tickets on sale?

Tickets for the 2020 edition of Sounds of the City go on sale at 9:30am on Friday, November 29th and are available through seetickets.com, Ticketmaster and Ticketline.

Football fans at the Castlefield Bowl during the 2018 World Cup

Who's in the line-up?

Announced so far:

Wednesday, July 1st | Foals and Everything Everything

Thursday, July 2nd | Crowded House plus special guests

Friday, July 3rd | Kaiser Chiefs and Razorlight

Saturday, July 4th | Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot

Wednesday, July 8th | Lewis Capaldi plus special guests

Thursday, July 9th | DMA’s plus The Blinders and The Lathums

Friday, July 10th | The Streets plus special guests

Saturday, July 11th | Hacienda Classical plus special guests

More supporting acts and artists are expected to be announced in due course.