Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Danny Rose's display vs Olympiacos

The Spurs defender didn't have the best of nights in the Champions League this evening.

Some Spurs fans have slammed the performance of left-back Danny Rose tonight after his performance against Olympiacos.

Jose Mourinho was taking charge of his first home Tottenham game on the back of a victory against West Ham on Saturday.

There was more joy this evening, with last season's finalists mounting an epic comeback to win 4-2, having initially fallen to a two-goal deficit in the first half.

It had all the makings of a horror night, but Mourinho's men found the passion and winning mentality to book their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

It was a huge night for the club, who can now look ahead to exciting encounters in the second half of the season.

However, the performance of Rose was a problem for some supporters who were far from convinced about his return to the starting eleven.

After an injury to Ben Davies, the 29-year-old made his first start since the last European night against Red Star Belgrade.

Gifting possession in the run-up to the Greek outfit's opening goal of the evening, Rose struggled defensively and didn't provide much energy on the left flank when attacking either.

Ultimately there was little damage done thanks to a rousing second-half performance from the home side, but there may be concerns about relying on Rose moving forward.

These fans took to Twitter tonight to share their thoughts on his display...

Danny rose is dreadful, such a liability — FM (@THFC_FJM) November 26, 2019

What happened to the old Danny rose. So poor these days — thfc (@thfc45488373) November 26, 2019

Danny Rose his decline is horrific — jb (@jimmybaker__) November 26, 2019

Danny Rose. Waste of a shirt — DM-THFC (@D_M_THFC) November 26, 2019

Hopefully this is the last time we see Danny Rose start a game — Dan (@1882_Dan) November 26, 2019

Danny Rose earns about 60 000 and he has done absolutely nothing this game.



The ballboy, has done more and at best he gets a burger with coke after the game. — NoWayJosé (@MalteThfc) November 26, 2019

If we had another left back, Rose would be off (I hope). Awful performance and partly at fault for both goals. Been given a massive lifeline. #coys #thfc #TOTOLY — Glen (@gleng1882) November 26, 2019

Danny rose has gone from one of the best left backs around to easily the worst in space of 18months — Dazza (@DazJudge1) November 26, 2019