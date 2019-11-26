Quick links

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Danny Rose's display vs Olympiacos

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur is tackled by Mohamed Camara of Olympiacos during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur...
The Spurs defender didn't have the best of nights in the Champions League this evening.

Some Spurs fans have slammed the performance of left-back Danny Rose tonight after his performance against Olympiacos.

Jose Mourinho was taking charge of his first home Tottenham game on the back of a victory against West Ham on Saturday.

There was more joy this evening, with last season's finalists mounting an epic comeback to win 4-2, having initially fallen to a two-goal deficit in the first half.

It had all the makings of a horror night, but Mourinho's men found the passion and winning mentality to book their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

It was a huge night for the club, who can now look ahead to exciting encounters in the second half of the season.

 

However, the performance of Rose was a problem for some supporters who were far from convinced about his return to the starting eleven.

After an injury to Ben Davies, the 29-year-old made his first start since the last European night against Red Star Belgrade.

Gifting possession in the run-up to the Greek outfit's opening goal of the evening, Rose struggled defensively and didn't provide much energy on the left flank when attacking either.

Olympiakos' Portuguese midfielder Daniel Podence (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Danny Rose during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Tottenham...

Ultimately there was little damage done thanks to a rousing second-half performance from the home side, but there may be concerns about relying on Rose moving forward.

These fans took to Twitter tonight to share their thoughts on his display...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

