Some Sunderland fans angry Benji Kimpioka not in starting XI at Stadium of Light tonight

The Sunderland striker scored the equaliser at the weekend but the Black Cats boss, Phil Parkinson, has left him on the bench at the Stadium of Light tonight.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to slate the Black Cats' starting XI ahead of their League One clash at the Stadium of Light tonight, with one particular omission by Phil Parkinson rankling amongst some supporters.

Sunderland are in dire straits at the minute, having slipped to 10th in the League One table with five draws and four defeats from their 16 league games so far, as well as having been knocked out of three cup competitions in the last month alone.

The Black Cats only just salvaged a 1-1 draw against Coventry last time out, scoring in the 90th minute as a late attack was poorly dealt with by the opposition defence and a loose ball fell to the feet of Benji Kimpioka, who duly slammed home.

With Burton Albion coming to the Stadium of Light tonight, there was hope that Kimpioka could have been given a starting berth by Parkinson, but the no 31 has had to make do with a spot on the substitutes' bench.

Here is just some of the reaction by the Sunderland faithful upon the release of the team news:

START BENJI — Callum Beddow (@callumbeddz) 26 November 2019

On what planet would he start grigg over benji — james turnbull (@jxmes123) 26 November 2019

Benji ??? — WolfNard19 (@wolfnard17) 26 November 2019

no Benji ‍♂️‍♂️ — Patrick McCann (@patricksafc96) 26 November 2019

Will Grigg — Neil Thompson (@NeilThompson1) 26 November 2019

No benji no party — SW (@SW11___) 26 November 2019

Grigg starts again why??? — Ben (@SAFC_Ben10) 26 November 2019

With Sunderland not in FA Cup action this weekend, their next game is not until Saturday 7 December, when they once again head to the Priestfield Stadium to face Gillingham.