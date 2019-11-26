Quick links

Some Sunderland fans angry Benji Kimpioka not in starting XI at Stadium of Light tonight

A general view of the Stadium of Light during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Stadium of Light on February 24, 2018 in Sunderland, England.
The Sunderland striker scored the equaliser at the weekend but the Black Cats boss, Phil Parkinson, has left him on the bench at the Stadium of Light tonight.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to slate the Black Cats' starting XI ahead of their League One clash at the Stadium of Light tonight, with one particular omission by Phil Parkinson rankling amongst some supporters.

Sunderland are in dire straits at the minute, having slipped to 10th in the League One table with five draws and four defeats from their 16 league games so far, as well as having been knocked out of three cup competitions in the last month alone.

 

 

The Black Cats only just salvaged a 1-1 draw against Coventry last time out, scoring in the 90th minute as a late attack was poorly dealt with by the opposition defence and a loose ball fell to the feet of Benji Kimpioka, who duly slammed home.

With Burton Albion coming to the Stadium of Light tonight, there was hope that Kimpioka could have been given a starting berth by Parkinson, but the no 31 has had to make do with a spot on the substitutes' bench.

Here is just some of the reaction by the Sunderland faithful upon the release of the team news:

With Sunderland not in FA Cup action this weekend, their next game is not until Saturday 7 December, when they once again head to the Priestfield Stadium to face Gillingham.

Filip Benkovi of Leicester City in action with Benji Kimpioka of Sunderland during the Leasing.com Cup tie between Sunderland and Leicester City at Stadium of Light on November 5, 2019 in...

