UEFA Champions League

Some Spurs fans loved what Jose Mourinho had to say about the Champions League this week

The Tottenham Hotspur head coach has been speaking about the club's European chances.

Some Spurs supporters have been loving what Jose Mourinho has had to say about the Champions League this week, in anticipation of their match against Olympiacos tonight.

Tottenham currently sit second in Group B behind Bayern Munich and know that that victory tonight against the Greeks will confirm their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Considering the visitors have only picked up one point so far in four matches, Spurs will be red hot favourites to continue their positive start to the Mourinho era.

Having replaced Mauricio Pochettino last week, the Portuguese wasted no time in getting his new side off to a winning start domestically and will be looking to make a triumphant return to coaching in Europe.

 

Prior to the match, he's been discussing the mentality needed to shine at this level and has been bullish about the club's chances of making an impact in the competition.

As quoted by The Telegraph, he said: "With these boys, I will never be afraid of any Champions League match.

"I repeat, we need to qualify, that is the focus. I always say that. Not even in the last 16 did I used to think about winning the trophy. Only in the quarter-finals.

"At the moment, I think we are still far from it. But give me time to work, give me time to float my ideas with these boys and I will have no problem at all going to any stadium at all to face any big opponent in Europe or in England. We are not going to be afraid of anybody."

Those words are music to the ears of fans who feel like there's already a change of mentality the dugout at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

These fans have taken to Twitter this week to share their thoughts on his comments and are growing increasingly excited about the club's future under Mourinho...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

