Some Rangers supporters connect emotionally to Dave King's AGM speech

There are major changes at Ibrox on the way after the Rangers chairman's speech.

Rangers chairman Dave King has announced he intends to step down from his role at Ibrox, in a speech at the club's AGM on Tuesday.

The businessman was appointed as chairman in May 2015 and has helped the club both win promotion from the Scottish Championship and become competitive at the top end of the Scottish Premiership table.

Subscribe

Also taking the decision to appoint Steven Gerrard, he's been instrumental in the recent rise in their fortunes but will now step aside for others to take charge in the space of a few short months.

As quoted by rangers.co.uk, he said: "The crisis is now finally behind us and normal activities can resume. In order to have smooth succession planning I therefore advised the Board last month that this will be my final AGM.

"The hard work of recovery is now done and I intend to step down from the Board in the new year as soon as the new funding round has been concluded by the sub-committee and the new devolved operating structure for the Club that was approved yesterday has been fully implemented.

"I estimate that will take about four months."

That excerpt is just a small part of a lengthy speech that has resonated massively with Rangers supporters.

King hasn't been universally popular during his tenure, but there appears to be a recognition that he's played a hugely important role in bringing the club to point of potentially competing for trophies.

Rangers currently sit second in the Scottish top-flight, level on points with Celtic. They will also compete in the Scottish League Cup final next month.

These fans were left impressed by King's words, taking to Twitter today to share their thoughts on his speech...

Just seen Dave King’s speech on the news,you can see the guy bleeds Rangers! Thanks Dave for all your hard work ⚪️ — Swigalot (@swigalot) November 26, 2019

Dave King is a hero of Rangers, what a speech what a man — AW (@AdamWard1997) November 26, 2019

Genuinely very emotional hearing Dave King's speech , passion he has for the club and where he has took Rangers cannot be overstated — long (@jameslong456) November 26, 2019

A long read but worth it. Dave King thank you for stepping in when we needed you.....clearly you have other businesses in need of your attention and will leave the club in safe hands. I think it will be a long time til we fully appreciate what you did ⚪ — Andy (@theboysof609) November 26, 2019

Not a bad word should be said about Dave King. Fundamentally altered the future of our football club for the better. If we are talking about Rangers legends, he has to be in the bracket. Done so much for us in our time of need. — (@CLMWSN_10) November 26, 2019

Dave King saved Rangers FC. Without him, we’d be nothing more than a subsidiary of Sports Direct, another victim of Ashley’s vulture capitalism. Thanks for everything, Dave. Now return home and enjoy your wine cellar. — Carson's Cat (@CarsonsCat) November 26, 2019

What a statement. Thank Mr King for everything you did to save the Club. Our Club. ⚪ — Ray Stantz (@McCoistAndy) November 26, 2019

Thank you Dave for everything you've done for us i actually cried reading your speech i hope you know just how much it means to us fans, we came from the bottom worked our way to the top now look at us, you are a legend forever grateful to you & your team — Marilynne (@mazza_rfc) November 26, 2019