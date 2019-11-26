Quick links

Some Rangers supporters connect emotionally to Dave King's AGM speech

John McGinley
There are major changes at Ibrox on the way after the Rangers chairman's speech.

Steven Gerrard shakes hands with Dave King as he is unveiled as the new manager of Rangers football Club at Ibrox Stadium on May 4, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers chairman Dave King has announced he intends to step down from his role at Ibrox, in a speech at the club's AGM on Tuesday.

The businessman was appointed as chairman in May 2015 and has helped the club both win promotion from the Scottish Championship and become competitive at the top end of the Scottish Premiership table.

Also taking the decision to appoint Steven Gerrard, he's been instrumental in the recent rise in their fortunes but will now step aside for others to take charge in the space of a few short months.

As quoted by rangers.co.uk, he said: "The crisis is now finally behind us and normal activities can resume. In order to have smooth succession planning I therefore advised the Board last month that this will be my final AGM.

"The hard work of recovery is now done and I intend to step down from the Board in the new year as soon as the new funding round has been concluded by the sub-committee and the new devolved operating structure for the Club that was approved yesterday has been fully implemented.

"I estimate that will take about four months."

 

That excerpt is just a small part of a lengthy speech that has resonated massively with Rangers supporters.

King hasn't been universally popular during his tenure, but there appears to be a recognition that he's played a hugely important role in bringing the club to point of potentially competing for trophies.

Rangers currently sit second in the Scottish top-flight, level on points with Celtic. They will also compete in the Scottish League Cup final next month.

Rangers chairman Dave King looks on from the stands during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

These fans were left impressed by King's words, taking to Twitter today to share their thoughts on his speech...

