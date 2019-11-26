Some Arsenal fans left annoyed by report detailing Unai Emery's scouting process

The Arsenal head coach has taken a criticised approach to how the club scouts opposition teams.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery does not favour sending scouts to watch opposition teams in person, preferring to review video rather than read the analysis of others, The Daily Mail report.

The paper say that this is in contrast to the way many other sides operate in the Premier League, with many having networks that can lead to scouts watching a team four times before submitting a report.

The report states that some at the club have taken issue with the approach, feeling that vital knowledge of the strengths and weaknesses of others is not being attained.

It comes after The Telegraph reported earlier this week that the Spaniard was rapidly losing the faith of his dressing room at the Emirates.

It all seems to be rather chaotic behind the scenes and some fans are growing exasperated that the club have yet to take action.

Emery is already under significant pressure due to a run of poor Arsenal form in the Premier League. They haven't picked up a solitary win in the competition since early October at home Bournemouth.

Currently eight points behind fourth position in the table, they really need to go on an extended winning run to try and push their way back into Champions League contention.

Some supporters have clearly already had enough though, with this lot taking to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on this latest report...

