Quick links

Arsenal

Some Arsenal fans left annoyed by report detailing Unai Emery's scouting process

John McGinley
Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery with assistant Frdddie Ljungberg during a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Arsenal head coach has taken a criticised approach to how the club scouts opposition teams.

Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery during a training session at London Colney on November 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery does not favour sending scouts to watch opposition teams in person, preferring to review video rather than read the analysis of others, The Daily Mail report.

The paper say that this is in contrast to the way many other sides operate in the Premier League, with many having networks that can lead to scouts watching a team four times before submitting a report.

The report states that some at the club have taken issue with the approach, feeling that vital knowledge of the strengths and weaknesses of others is not being attained.

It comes after The Telegraph reported earlier this week that the Spaniard was rapidly losing the faith of his dressing room at the Emirates.

 

It all seems to be rather chaotic behind the scenes and some fans are growing exasperated that the club have yet to take action.

Emery is already under significant pressure due to a run of poor Arsenal form in the Premier League. They haven't picked up a solitary win in the competition since early October at home Bournemouth.

Currently eight points behind fourth position in the table, they really need to go on an extended winning run to try and push their way back into Champions League contention.

Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery attends a press conference at London Colney on November 08, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Some supporters have clearly already had enough though, with this lot taking to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on this latest report...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch