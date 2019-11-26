Sky Atlantic: Check out the cast of 8 Days - Christiane Paul, Mark Waschke and more!

As 2019 approaches a close, we have yet another great series to dive into.

"The world is ending. What will you do?"

So, how has 2019 treated you? It's been a hectic year for many reasons, but there's no denying that it's been absolutely fantastic one for television.

Netflix, Amazon, Sky and more have really stepped up their game, delivering some of the best series in recent memory. Perhaps most notably, we've had Chernobyl, which has already cemented itself as one of the greatest achievements in TV history.

Along with this, we've witnessed the conclusion of such heavy-hitters as Game of Thrones and Orange Is the New Black, as well as the return of such beloved favourites as Stranger Things. There are no signs of slowing though, thanks to the likes of 8 Days...

8 Days on Sky Atlantic

The highly anticipated 8 Days premieres in the UK on Tuesday, November 26th 2019, and will air at 10 pm on Sky Atlantic.

So, what is it?

Rafael Parente's German miniseries is comprised of eight episodes and concerns a looming meteor which is on course to collide with Earth. The giant mass is expected to crash right in the middle of Europe, with no chance of survival for those in the area.

The audience is centred with a particular family, as we chronicle their desperation to escape from the destruction set to hit. It's an intriguing and exciting premise for a series, made even better by a stellar cast.

Sky Atlantic: Check out the 8 Days cast!

As highlighted by IMDb, here is who you can expect to see star in 8 Days:

- Christiane Paul: The actress plays Susanne Steiner and has appeared in a wide range of roles before. Recently, she reprised the part of Mira in the TV series Counterpart and has also starred in the likes of 2015's Under the Radar (Elke Seeberg), The Crimson Rivers (Mme Vialle) and What Might Have Been (Astrid)

- Mark Waschke: In the role of Uli Steiner we have Mark, who viewers may known best from the Netflix crime-drama series Dark (he played Noah). He has also appeared in 2011's The Fire (Georg), Tatort (Robert Karow), What Doesn't Kill Us (Ben), Shelter (Bernhard) and more

- Fabian Hinrichs: He tackles the role of Herrmann and has previously been in such projects as 2005's Sophie Scholl (he played Hans Scholl), Tatort (Felix Voss), 2009's Gravity (Frederick) and Gun-shy (Lukas).

- Nora Waldstätten: Nora plays the character of Marion and has appeared in some great titles over the years. Most notably, she played Kyra in Olivier Assayas' 2016 horror-drama Personal Shopper, which also starred Kristen Stewart (Charlie's Angels). She also starred in another of the director's films; Clouds of Sils Maria (Valentine).

(L-R) Sebastian Achilles, Matthias Lier, David Schuetter, Lena Klenke, Luisa-Céline Gaffron, Lena Klenke, Claude Heinrich, Nora Waldstätten, Christiane Paul, Mark Waschke, Stefan...

More 8 Days cast members

Other members of the cast include:

- Murathan Muslu: Deniz Kara

- Devid Striesow: Klaus Frankenberg

- Henry Hübchen: Egon

- David Schütter: Robin

- Anna Lena Klenke: Leonie Steiner

- Thomas Prenn: Ben

For the full cast, be sure to head over to IMDb. We hope you enjoy the series!

