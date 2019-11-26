Besiktas reportedly want Arsenal's Mo Elneny for another season

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny has had an impressive last two months on loan in Turkey at Besiktas.

According to a report from Turkish outlet Fanatik, Besiktas are looking into the possibility of extending Mohamed Elneny's loan deal for another year.

The Arsenal midfielder joined the Super Lig side on a season-long loan deal in the summer and has featured in 10 games so far. The Egyptian didn't have the best of starts at Besiktas as he saw red in his league debut against Gaziantep which ruled him out for the following three games.

However, Elneny returned stronger after October's international break and has been an integral part of Besiktas' side in their unbeaten run over the last five league games. His consistent performances and his formidable partnership alongside Atiba Hutchinson in the centre of of the park has impressed the Turks who want to keep him for much longer.

Arsenal included an option to buy clause in Elneny's loan deal but that will cost Besiktas £13.7 million points. The report claims that Abdullah Avcı's side are not in a position to fork out that big an amount in the summer which makes another loan deal convenient for them.

The Egyptian is unlikely to have a future at Arsenal considering the plethora of options available to Unai Emery. Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles among others are all capable of playing in that role and that helps Besiktas in their pursuit.

Arsenal will certainly have no problems moving Elneny on in the summer but it is difficult to say if it will be another loan deal. Other clubs could potentially come in for the Egyptian if he continues his good form till the end of the season and that will give Arsenal the chance to drive his price up before the start of the next campaign.