Shenmue 3: How to get the 50-year-old wine (Lao Jiu)

A simple guide for how to quickly find the 50-year-old wine (Lao Jiu) in Shenmue 3.

Shenmue 3 is finally out after nearly 20-years since the second instalment, and while fans are in love with the game critics have been less than appreciative. This is primarily thanks to the experience being a mostly mundane time machine to a past standard of gaming that purposefully doesn't hold anyone's hand. If you're someone who is enjoying the aesthetics but struggling with the aforementioned difficulty, this article will help you with the objective that requires you to find the 50-year-old wine (Lao Jiu).

Know in advance that you will need 2,000 yuan to buy the 50-year-old wine once you locate it. There are numerous guides you can find elsewhere for how to quickly make money in Shenmue 3, which include methods such as cheating at gambling with the Fortune Teller.

Regardless of your approach to making ends meet, just have 2,000 yuan in your pockets for when you find the 50-year-old Lao Jiu.

Where is the 50-year-old wine (Lao Jiu) in Shenmue 3?

The 50-year-old wine (Lao Jiu) in Shenmue 3 is located in the Tao-Get Store.

What you need to do is talk to Tao about the Lao Jiu you're seeking, and he will ultimately give you permission to browse all of his goods.

Although this part of the quest to getting a Master to train Ryo is relatively straightforward, it can be a tad annoying thanks to there being numerous Lao Jius lying around the store. Hearing Ryo repeatedly say 'that's Lao Jiu but not 50-years-old' is capable of driving even the sanest person mad.

At the back of the store in the right corner, you will find a large pot with a removable barrel lid on top of it. Remove the lid and - voilà - you have found the 50-year-old wine.

This will trigger a cut-scene in which a blank-faced Ryo echoes the sentiment of every player by asking why it has to be so expensive. As mentioned before, it costs 2,000 yuan so hopefully you are ready to splash the cash when speaking to Tao.

Shenmue 3 is available on PS4 and PC.