Shenmue 3: How to get easy money with the Fortune Teller

A basic guide for how to get easy money in Shenmue 3 by exploiting the Fortune Teller to cheat at gambling.

Shenmue 3 is finally here after nearly 20-years of waiting but it hasn't been best received as not only have the review scores been divisive, but in terms of sheer sales it hasn't even cracked the top ten in the United Kingdom. However, for those who are thoroughly enjoying the time machine to a past standard in gaming, this article will help make your mundane life easier by showing you how to make easy money with the Fortune Teller.

The Deep Silver published game is said to be a masterpiece of the mundane, which is true in a sense as Shenmue 3 is a title that mimics real-life by making money the most valuable commodity that is pretty much essential for everything.

You need money to buy food for energy, you need money to complete quests, and you also need yuan to get better at kicking butt. There are multiple methods for making money in Shenmue 3, but perhaps the easiest is cheating at gambling with the Fortune Teller.

Where is the Fortune Teller in Shenmue 3?

You must head to Sunset Hill in order to find the Fortune Teller in Shenmue 3.

The Fortune Teller's shop is indicated by a Yin and Yang symbol. She becomes available later in the game, and truth be told she isn't entirely fundamental to earning easy cash.

But, even with that being said, you can still exploit her wisdom.

How to get easy money in Shenmue 3 with the Fortune Teller

Speak to the Fortune Teller at Sunset Hill in Shenmue 3 and get your colour fortune read.

Once you've done that, play the gambling mini-game Flower, Bird, Wind and Moon just beyond the Fortune Teller's shop or at Joy Park. Make sure to save your progress first and bet as many Tokens as you can (the maximum bet is 1,500).

When playing the mini-game, you need to select the option that aligns with your lucky colour from the Fortune Teller. Red is Flower, Green is Bird, Blue is Wind and Yellow is Moon.

If you somehow don't win by choosing the symbol that corresponds with your lucky colour, simply reload your game and try again. PC Gamer warns that you only have two in-game hours to take advantage of the Fortune Teller's wisdom.

After you've captured a boatload of Tokens, exchange them for prizes to sell at a pawn shop. And that's all you need to know about how to make easy money from the Fortune Teller.

Shenmue 3 is available on PS4 and PC.