Roy Keane jokes Jose Mourinho's ego will 'struggle' when Tottenham face his former clubs

Jose Mourinho will be tasked in guiding Tottenham Hotspur to a top-four finish at the end of the season.

Roy Keane has jokingly stated that Jose Mourinho's ego will 'struggle' when Tottenham Hotspur take on his former clubs Chelsea and Manchester United.

In December, Mourinho will face off against Manchester United at Old Trafford and then welcome Chelsea to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Given Mourinho's history with those clubs, especially Chelsea, both are set to be even spicier affairs, as he will no doubt want to get the better of them.

Former Premier League winner Keane thinks that Mourinho will 'love' coming up against Chelsea and United, as he is hoping for some 'fireworks'.

"It's brilliant," Keane told Sky Sports. "Mourinho will love going. He'll love playing Chelsea and he'll love going back to Old Trafford in a couple of weeks.

"His ego will be really. He'll be struggling with his ego because he'll be looking forward to it. And that's why he's in the game, he's a big character and his CV is amazing. We have to respect that. And hopefully some fireworks."

Mourinho was sacked by Man United last December, and his replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't really been able to show any serious signs of improvements.

At this moment in time, United are sitting one place above Spurs, but the duo are level on points and are only three points ahead of 16th-placed Everton.

As for Chelsea, they are sitting fourth in the table, nine clear of Spurs, but ahead of a busy and tricky festive period that can change pretty quickly.