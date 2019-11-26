Reported Tottenham target Hakim Ziyech compared to Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez

Ajax's Eredivisie winner Hakim Ziyech could be on his way to the Premier League to replace Christian Eriksen at Spurs.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Hakim Ziyech has been compared to Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez with Frank de Boer telling Fox Sports that the Ajax star is ready to play for one of the world’s elite clubs.

Once arguably European football’s best kept secret, everyone knows about Ziyech now. Producing 21 goals and 24 assists as Ajax stormed to the Champions League semi-finals while winning the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup double, the Moroccan international is now firmly established as one of the most highly-rated playmakers anywhere on the continent.

And, according to 90Min, Tottenham have identified Ziyech as a potential successor for contract rebel Christian Eriksen, should the Dane bid farewell to life in North London as early as the January transfer window.

"I think so, I think he can handle (the step up),” said Ajax legend de Boer, who is now coaching in the MLS with Atlanta United and spent a ill-fated spell at Crystal Palace two years ago.

"I think he is no less (talented) than Mahrez. He has now also shown it at the highest level, in the Champions League level. Why couldn't he be in Mahrez's place at City?

“I think he can now immediately take that step to the highest (level)."

It remains to be seen, however, whether Jose Mourinho’s arrival as Tottenham head coach alters their stance over the former FC Twente talisman.

If Saturday’s 3-2 win at West Ham is anything to go by, the Portuguese tactician is likely to play with one number 10 with two speedy, hard-working wide players in Lucas Moura and Heung Min-Son. Could Mourinho find a place in his attack for the mercurial, enigmatic Ziyech?