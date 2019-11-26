Quick links

Report: Watford will not sack Quique Sanchez Flores

Quique Sanchez Flores the head coach
Quique Sanchez Flores replaced Javi Gracia as Watford's new manager after a terrible start to their league campaign.

Quique Sanchez Flores, manager of Watford looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Norwich City and Watford FC at Carrow Road on November 08, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Watford have no plans to sack their manager Quique Sanchez Flores despite their current position in the league.

Watford have won just once in the league so far this season and look destined for relegation at the bottom of the Premier League table. Flores' second tenure as Hornets boss started positively against Arsenal when they came back from 2-0 down to draw the game 2-2. 

 

However, that positivity was quickly blown away when defending champions Manchester City hammered them 8-0. The Hornets have since drawn three, lost three and won just once with the victory coming against Norwich City who are just above them in 18th place.

Watford's owners are known to have very little patience with their managers over the years as evident with Gracia. The Spaniard became the new ownership's longest-serving manager but his tenure at the club was less than 20 months.

Jose Holebas of Watford (25) and team mates look dejected after their 8-0 defeat in the Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford FC at Etihad Stadium on September 21, 2019...

The 3-0 loss to Burnley at the weekend was a huge disappointment for Watford fans who were hoping for an improvement from their side after going into the international break on the back of a win. The loss certainly puts Flores under pressure but sticking with him might just be the safest option. 

The Premier League is as tough as it has ever been at the moment with as many as five managers on the brink after poor recent performances. The game against fellow strugglers Southampton this weekend will be a massive one for Flores and any hiccups there could change the board's current stance completely.

Quique Sanchez Flores, Manager of Watford reacts during the Premier League match between Watford FC and AFC Bournemouth at Vicarage Road on October 26, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom.

