Celtic

Report: Trio interested in Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham

Dan Coombs
Olivier Ntcham of Celtic is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown Training Centre on April 27, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic midfielder is generating interest.

Three clubs are interested in Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, report Tuttomercatoweb.

The Italian website claim Roma are keen on Ntcham and were impressed with his performance in the Europa League against rivals Lazio.

 

Ntcham scored a last minute winner at the Stadio Olimpico earlier in the month.

Along with Roma, Spanish side Valencia and Portuguese club Sporting are also keen on the French midfielder.

Celtic's progression in the Europa League gives them extra reason to want to hang onto Ntcham.

A substantial transfer offer may give them reason to consider, and there is an argument to sell high.

Olivier Ntcham (FRA) during the match between France and Luxembourg European Under-21 Championship 2019 Qualifying Round at Stade La Meinau in France on September 11, 2018.

But until there is a big bid for Ntcham, he is a Celtic player and he will need to keep focused.

Ntcham was linked with an exit from Celtic in the summer, with the midfielder himself telling The Record that he could end up moving on.

No suitable offers came and he has had to re-adjust. His form has clearly brought some attention his way, he just needs to handle it well and keep performing at a high level.

Oliver Ntcham of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019

