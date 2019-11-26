Report states how much Arsenal must pay to sack Emery

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is under huge pressure at the Emirates Stadium.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal will have to pay around £4million in compensations should they sack Unai Emery – and there are fears some players may leave if he stays.

The Gunners were expected to beat a struggling Southampton side on Saturday's afternoon, but turned in a dismal performance in their 2-2 draw.

Alexandre Lacazette's last gasp equaliser rescued a point for a woeful Arsenal, who conceded more than 20 shots to the Saints, and were lucky not to be out of the game.

Arsenal are lurching from one disappointing display to another, with just two wins in their last 11 games, but Emery somehow remains in the job.

It's now claimed that Arsenal will have to pay at least £4million in compensation to sack Emery, as well as more cash paid out to his staff if they go too.

That's a snip compared to what Spurs had to pay out to sack Mauricio Pochettino last week, and Arsenal fans may be urging the club to simply pay up and cut ties.

Additionally, strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lacazette himself are holding off on signing new contracts, and the Gunners fear the pair will choose to leave if they don't sack Emery.

Surely the Spanard's time at the Emirates Stadium is coming to an end sooner rather than later, and there is plenty for Edu and Raul Sanllehi to think about with fans and even players seemingly unconvinced by Emery.