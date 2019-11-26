Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report states how much Arsenal must pay to sack Emery

Olly Dawes
Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is under huge pressure at the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal will have to pay around £4million in compensations should they sack Unai Emery – and there are fears some players may leave if he stays.

The Gunners were expected to beat a struggling Southampton side on Saturday's afternoon, but turned in a dismal performance in their 2-2 draw.

Alexandre Lacazette's last gasp equaliser rescued a point for a woeful Arsenal, who conceded more than 20 shots to the Saints, and were lucky not to be out of the game.

 

Arsenal are lurching from one disappointing display to another, with just two wins in their last 11 games, but Emery somehow remains in the job.

It's now claimed that Arsenal will have to pay at least £4million in compensation to sack Emery, as well as more cash paid out to his staff if they go too.

That's a snip compared to what Spurs had to pay out to sack Mauricio Pochettino last week, and Arsenal fans may be urging the club to simply pay up and cut ties.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenalduring the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton at the...

Additionally, strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lacazette himself are holding off on signing new contracts, and the Gunners fear the pair will choose to leave if they don't sack Emery.

Surely the Spanard's time at the Emirates Stadium is coming to an end sooner rather than later, and there is plenty for Edu and Raul Sanllehi to think about with fans and even players seemingly unconvinced by Emery.

Raul Sanllehi Arsenal Head of Football chats to Edu Arsenal's Technical Director during Arsenal's Training Session on July 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch