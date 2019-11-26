Report: Southampton and Crystal Palace want £13m Alessandro Tripaldelli

Alessandro Tripaldelli has impressed in Serie A with Sassuolo to catch the eye of Premier League duo Southampton and Palace.

Southampton and Crystal Palace have sent scouts to Italy to watch Sassuolo left-back Alessandro Tripaldelli, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

With the January transfer looming over the horizon, clubs up and down the Premier League are starting to scour the market for potential additions. And Tripaldelli has seemingly played his way into the gossip columns after returning to Serie A outfit Sassuolo following a difficult loan spell at PEC Zwolle.

The Italy U21 international has a whole host of suitors from all over the continent with Southampton and Palace deploying representatives to the Mapei Stadium.

Valencia, Levante, Fiorentina, Bologna and Atalanta are interested too.

But Sassuolo’s sporting director Giovanni Carnevali has made it clear that Tripaldelli will not be going anywhere for a penny less than £13 million, according to FirenzeViola.

Clearly, the highly-rated 20-year-old has bounced back from his ill-fated spell in Holland. Tripaldelli spent the first half of last season on loan at Zwolle but Jaap Stam, almost as soon as he was appointed in January, decided that he had no use for the youngster before sending him back to Sassuolo (SportNieuws).