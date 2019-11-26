Quick links

Report shares Everton's stance about possibly hiring Rafa Benitez

Farhad Moshiri, Everton owner is seen prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on November 5, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Rafa Benitez led Everton's bitter rivals Liverpool to Champions League success - but could he make a shock return to the Premier League with The Toffees?

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang speaks to his players during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Dalian Yifang and Shanghai Shenhua at Dalian...

Rafa Benitez is under consideration to take over at Everton, according to The Sun, despite his association with bitter Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Benitez enjoyed arguably the best years of his coaching career at Anfield, leading The Reds to Champions League and FA Cup glory while finishing second in the Premier League in 2009 with a star-studded squad containing the illustrious talents of Fernando Torres, Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano.

Almost a decade after bidding an emotional farewell to Liverpool, however, The Sun believes that Benitez could make a shock return to Merseyside as Everton consider handing under-fire Marco Silva his P45.

 

David Moyes, Mark Hughes and boyhood Evertonian Eddie Howe are also in the frame but none of the aforementioned trio can match Benitez when it comes to success.

A former Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Valencia coach, Benitez has won 13 trophies during his storied managerial career, including two La Liga titles and four European crowns.

Rafael Benitez the head coach

The 59-year-old Spaniard is currently earning a pretty penny in China with Dalian Yifang but admitted to the BBC Football Daily Podcast recently that he plans to return to the Premier League at some stage.

But will the Everton vacancy come too soon?

Newcastle United Manager Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

