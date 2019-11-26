Report shares Everton's stance about possibly hiring Rafa Benitez

Rafa Benitez led Everton's bitter rivals Liverpool to Champions League success - but could he make a shock return to the Premier League with The Toffees?

Rafa Benitez is under consideration to take over at Everton, according to The Sun, despite his association with bitter Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Benitez enjoyed arguably the best years of his coaching career at Anfield, leading The Reds to Champions League and FA Cup glory while finishing second in the Premier League in 2009 with a star-studded squad containing the illustrious talents of Fernando Torres, Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano.

Almost a decade after bidding an emotional farewell to Liverpool, however, The Sun believes that Benitez could make a shock return to Merseyside as Everton consider handing under-fire Marco Silva his P45.

David Moyes, Mark Hughes and boyhood Evertonian Eddie Howe are also in the frame but none of the aforementioned trio can match Benitez when it comes to success.

A former Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Valencia coach, Benitez has won 13 trophies during his storied managerial career, including two La Liga titles and four European crowns.

The 59-year-old Spaniard is currently earning a pretty penny in China with Dalian Yifang but admitted to the BBC Football Daily Podcast recently that he plans to return to the Premier League at some stage.

But will the Everton vacancy come too soon?