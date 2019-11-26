Quick links

Report rates Eddie Howe's chances of landing the Everton job

Eddie Howe the manager
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is said to be a fan of Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

David Moyes of West Ham United and Marco Silva of Watford (R) watch the play during the Premier League match between Watford and West Ham United at Vicarage Road on November 19, 2017 in...

According to the Daily Mirror, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is a big fan of Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe but he is ‘highly unlikely’ to take the job.

Everton are currently searching for potential replacements for Marco Silva, who is under huge pressure.

Silva has failed to live up to expectations at Goodison Park this term, with Everton in 17th place in the Premier League table.

Howe, who is an Everton fan, has support to take over from Silva at boardroom level, with Moshiri said to be a big fan.

 

However, it is considered ‘highly unlikely’ that Howe would leave Bournemouth in mid-season to take the Everton job.

That could leave the Toffees having to look for other options, as they weigh up their next step.

Silva may well be in borrowed time now, with Everton’s poor run of form showing no signs of stopping, but there is no outstanding candidate to take over.

Eddie Howe of AFC Bournemouth during a press conference at Vitality Stadium on January 18, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

The likes of David Moyes and Mark Hughes have been linked, but Everton fans do not appear keen on either appointment.

The Toffees are next in action against high flying Leicester City at the weekend, in what looks like another hugely challenging game for Silva’s side.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

