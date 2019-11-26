Report: Moshiri unsure about Moyes or Hughes, thinks fans won't be happy

Everton boss Marco Silva remains under huge pressure.

According to The Mirror, Everton's Farhad Moshiri is yet to part ways with Marco Silva because he can't find a replacement that fans would like.

The Toffees lost 2-0 at home to an out-of-form, injury-hit Norwich City side on Saturday afternoon, with Todd Cantwell and Dennis Srbeny finding the net.

That result has left Marco Silva clinging onto his job, but it's now claimed that Moshiri can't find a replacement that will please everybody, so Silva is in the job.

Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe are ambitious targets, but three managers Moshiri has looked at have yet to be brought in because of a fear about fan reactions.

David Moyes and Mark Hughes both have ties to Everton; Moyes spent 11 years as Everton boss, whilst Hughes spent a short spell towards the end of his playing days at Everton.

Both managers are out of work, but after uninspiring spells at West Ham and Southampton respectively, it's thought that Everton fans wouldn't be happy with either.

Another idea was Portuguese boss Vitor Pereira, currently with Shanghai SIPG. Yet with a nomadic career with the likes of Porto, Al-Ahli, Olympiacos, Fenerbahce and 1860 Munich on his CV, he wouldn't exactly please fans either.

Moshiri may still go for Moyes if no better options materialise, but after seeing how Everton fans reacted to the 2017 move for Sam Allardyce, he's reluctant to go with another choice that may anger supporters.