Report: Manuel Pellegrini expected to drop Roberto for West Ham United's next match

West Ham United are due to take on Chelsea in their next match at the weekend.

According to the Daily Express, West Ham United are set to drop Roberto for their next match against Chelsea.

Roberto has come in for fierce criticism ever since he moved to the London Stadium, with the Spanish stopper not looking up to the required quality to play for the Hammers.

West Ham had one of the most reliable stoppers in the Premier League in Lukasz Fabianski, but his injury has proved hugely problematic.

Roberto has been forced to step into West Ham’s side, but his performances have been riddled with errors.

The summer signing did not cover himself in glory again at the weekend, as West Ham lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Roberto was jeered by the home support every time he caught the ball, with West Ham fans’ frustrations with him all too clear.

And the Express claim that Manuel Pellegrini is now set to drop the 33-year-old, with his job on the line.

Pellegrini has come under huge pressure at West Ham, after failing to lead his side to victory in their last eight matches.

With Roberto dropped it seems as if David Martin is the most likely candidate to come in and replace him.