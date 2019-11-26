Quick links

Report: Manuel Pellegrini expected to drop Roberto for West Ham United's next match

John Verrall
Replacement goalkeeper Roberto of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on September 28, 2019 in...
West Ham United are due to take on Chelsea in their next match at the weekend.

According to the Daily Express, West Ham United are set to drop Roberto for their next match against Chelsea.

Roberto has come in for fierce criticism ever since he moved to the London Stadium, with the Spanish stopper not looking up to the required quality to play for the Hammers.

West Ham had one of the most reliable stoppers in the Premier League in Lukasz Fabianski, but his injury has proved hugely problematic.

 

Roberto has been forced to step into West Ham’s side, but his performances have been riddled with errors.

The summer signing did not cover himself in glory again at the weekend, as West Ham lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Roberto was jeered by the home support every time he caught the ball, with West Ham fans’ frustrations with him all too clear.

Roberto of West Ham United during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newport County and West Ham United at Rodney Parade on August 27, 2019 in Newport, Wales.

And the Express claim that Manuel Pellegrini is now set to drop the 33-year-old, with his job on the line.

Pellegrini has come under huge pressure at West Ham, after failing to lead his side to victory in their last eight matches.

With Roberto dropped it seems as if David Martin is the most likely candidate to come in and replace him.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

