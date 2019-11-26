Report: Luis Campos interested in Tottenham move, wants Levy talks

Tottenham Hotspur continue to pursue Lille's Luis Campos.

According to the Daily Record, Lille sporting director Luis Campos is interested in reuniting with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, but wants assurances about his role.

Spurs brought in Mourinho as their new head coach on Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after making the bold decision to sack boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho got off to an ideal start with a 3-2 win over London rivals West Ham United, and despite already having brought in most of his staff, there's still one appointment he's seeking.

A sporting director is wanted, providing a link between Mourinho and chairman Levy, and the top choice is Lille's Campos, who worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid.

It's now claimed that Campos is indeed interested in a move to Spurs because he'd like to work with compatriot Mourinho once again, but he's not just going to jump at a move.

Campos allegedly wants assurances from Levy about the size of the role he'll be taking, with the Portuguese transfer guru seemingly wanting plenty of control, whilst also wanting to hear what Levy thinks in general as the idea is Mourinho's plan.

Spurs have already landed Lille assistant Joao Sacramento and goalkeeper coach Nuno Santos to boost Mourinho's backroom staff, but Campos is the big one.

Highly-regarded from his time with Monaco and Lille, Campos has previously overseen signings such as Nicolas Pepe, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Thomas Lemar, so Tottenham fans will be excited at the idea of Campos coming in.