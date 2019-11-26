Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Luis Campos interested in Tottenham move, wants Levy talks

Olly Dawes
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to the media during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Enfield,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur continue to pursue Lille's Luis Campos.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to the media during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Enfield,...

According to the Daily Record, Lille sporting director Luis Campos is interested in reuniting with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, but wants assurances about his role.

Spurs brought in Mourinho as their new head coach on Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after making the bold decision to sack boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho got off to an ideal start with a 3-2 win over London rivals West Ham United, and despite already having brought in most of his staff, there's still one appointment he's seeking.

 

A sporting director is wanted, providing a link between Mourinho and chairman Levy, and the top choice is Lille's Campos, who worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid.

It's now claimed that Campos is indeed interested in a move to Spurs because he'd like to work with compatriot Mourinho once again, but he's not just going to jump at a move.

Campos allegedly wants assurances from Levy about the size of the role he'll be taking, with the Portuguese transfer guru seemingly wanting plenty of control, whilst also wanting to hear what Levy thinks in general as the idea is Mourinho's plan.

Antero Henrique of Paris Saint-Germain react with Luis Campos of Lille LOSC before the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on April 14,...

Spurs have already landed Lille assistant Joao Sacramento and goalkeeper coach Nuno Santos to boost Mourinho's backroom staff, but Campos is the big one.

Highly-regarded from his time with Monaco and Lille, Campos has previously overseen signings such as Nicolas Pepe, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Thomas Lemar, so Tottenham fans will be excited at the idea of Campos coming in.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy looks on from pitch-side prior to the NFL match between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch