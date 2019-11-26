Quick links

Report: Liverpool want to sign player likened to Victor Moses, but Leicester may have an edge

Ibrahim Said could be on his way to the Premier League with Liverpool and Leicester keen.

Nigeria starlet Ibrahim Said is a target for a whole host of Premier League clubs with West Ham United, Liverpool, Leicester and Manchester City all keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder, according to AllNigeriaSoccer.

The English top flight has been home to some of the greatest Nigerian footballers of all time, including John Obi Mikel, Jay Jay Okocha and Yakubu while Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfried Ndidi are all currently plying their trade on British shores.

 

And reports suggest that Said could follow in their esteemed footsteps in the New Year. Liverpool, West Ham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Leicester, who have both Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho in their ranks, are all interested.

Said has drawn comparisons with Victor Moses in his homeland for his energetic bursts into the final third. It remains to be seen whether he is as adaptable as the one-time Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham flyer, who exploded onto the scene as an out-and-out winger before being transformed into a rampaging right-wing back by Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

The report adds that Said has been encouraged to join a club which is already home to a number of Nigerian players so this could well give Leicester a boost.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

