Report: Liverpool reluctant to get into bidding war for Jadon Sancho

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing the teenager.

Liverpool are reluctant to 'get into an auction' for Borussia Dortmund talent Jadon Sancho next summer, The Telegraph report.

The paper believe that the Reds are interested in signing the 19-year-old winger. However, with his contract still having two years to run after the end of this season, it's left them uncertain about making a blockbuster move.

It's a stance that could benefit rivals Manchester United, with the report stating that the Old Trafford side believe they are frontrunners for his signature.

It's said he could cost as much as £100m after joining the Germans for just £8m back in 2017.

Klopp though will be well placed to determine whether the England international is the right fit for his elite squad, given his connections to the Bundesliga outfit.

The Telegraph reckons the Anfield club are intent on only signing players who fully buy into their current project, so an auction that involves other clubs and rivals isn't likely to be pursued, although their options are being left open.

Worth the fuss?

Sancho has certainly enjoyed a meteoric rise in Germany, and with the England national team, so it's no surprise to hear a host of big clubs around the continent are considering their transfer options.

In stunning fashion, he scored 13 goals and assisted 19 times for Dortmund last term. In Bundesliga action so far this season he's already scored four and assisted seven. (Transfermarkt).

Although Liverpool have hardly been left wanting for goals in recent seasons, it's the kind of contribution that would certainly go down a treat at Anfield, especially since he has much room for improvement.

The Reds have remained disciplined with their transfer activity for a few years now, so their reported stance isn't much of a surprise.

They may be hoping that the player himself becomes to have his heart set on a move to Merseyside, making any potential big money move much easier.