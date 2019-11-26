Report: Leeds United joined Liverpool in scouting U17 World Cup

Leeds United, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were among the clubs to scout the Under-17 World Cup.

According to Globo Esporte in Brazil, Leeds United and Liverpool were among of a whole host of English clubs to scout the Under-17 World Cup.

Whilst the domestic season is going on, there was an international tournament kicking off in Brazil late in October, with some players losing young talents to the Under-17 World Cup.

Inter Milan's Lucien Agoume, Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever and Chelsea's Ian Maatsen were among some of the bigger names in the competition, but these tournaments always create players of interest.

Ajax attacker Sontje Hansen finished the competition as top goalscorer having found the net six times, whilst Brazilian ace Kaio Jorge as well as French duo Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga and Nathanael Mbuku finished on five goals.

The Golden Ball went to Brazil's Gabriel Veron, with France's Adil Aouchiche and Mexico's Eugenio Pizzuto taking Silver and Bronze respectively, with clubs flocking to Brazil to watch the talent on show.

It's claimed that Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all sent scouts to watch the games for potential signings, with Leeds the only English side not in the Premier League to have a look.

Leeds arguably have the most pulling power of any Championship club, so may just feel that they can challenge the so-called 'big boys' to some of these teenage stars.

The coming months will show whether Leeds, Liverpool or any of the other clubs involved found anybody they particularly liked, especially with the January transfer window just around the corner.