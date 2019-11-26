Report: Kylian Mbappe remains Liverpool's dream signing

There is a realisation around Liverpool that the PSG forward would be extremely difficult to sign

According to the Telegraph, Kylian Mbappe remains Liverpool’s dream signing.

The report claims that Liverpool’s ‘ultimate ambition’ is to bring in the PSG forward, but they realise he could be extremely expensive.

Mbappe is widely regarded as the best young talent in world football, and he is a hugely important part of PSG’s team already.

His pace and finishing ability make him a nightmare to defend against, and his goalscoring record of 69 goals in 99 games for PSG is hugely impressive for a player who is just 20-years-old.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly feels that Mbappe would be ideal for Liverpool’s front-line.

However, there is a realisation from Liverpool that getting hold of him will be extremely difficult.

Mbappe still has three years left on his contract at PSG, with the French club under no pressure to sell him.

PSG bought Mbappe for £120 million two years ago (Daily Mail), and it is likely that they could make a considerable profit on him now, if they were to sell, which could take him out of Liverpool’s price-range.