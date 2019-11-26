Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Kylian Mbappe remains Liverpool's dream signing

John Verrall
Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There is a realisation around Liverpool that the PSG forward would be extremely difficult to sign

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old...

According to the Telegraph, Kylian Mbappe remains Liverpool’s dream signing.

The report claims that Liverpool’s ‘ultimate ambition’ is to bring in the PSG forward, but they realise he could be extremely expensive.

Mbappe is widely regarded as the best young talent in world football, and he is a hugely important part of PSG’s team already.

 

His pace and finishing ability make him a nightmare to defend against, and his goalscoring record of 69 goals in 99 games for PSG is hugely impressive for a player who is just 20-years-old.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly feels that Mbappe would be ideal for Liverpool’s front-line.

However, there is a realisation from Liverpool that getting hold of him will be extremely difficult.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Celtic and Paris Saint Germain at Celtic Park on September 12, 2017 in...

Mbappe still has three years left on his contract at PSG, with the French club under no pressure to sell him.

PSG bought Mbappe for £120 million two years ago (Daily Mail), and it is likely that they could make a considerable profit on him now, if they were to sell, which could take him out of Liverpool’s price-range.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch