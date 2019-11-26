Report: Fiorentina pursuing West Ham's Sead Haksabanovic

Fiorentina reportedly want West Ham United's Sead Haksabanovic.

According to La Nazione, West Ham United midfielder Sead Haksabanovic is now a target for Fiorentina in a move that may stun fans.

The Hammers moved to sign Haksabanovic from Halmstads BK in 2017, paying £2.7million (BBC) to sign him after a strong record of 13 goals in 70 games for the Swedish side.

Tipped for a bright future, Haksabanovic was seen as an exciting addition, but he has only made four first-team appearance for West Ham – and there may not be any more to follow.

After a loan spell with Malaga, Haksabanovic is now back in Sweden with IFK Norrkoping where he has notched an impressive eight goals and eight assists in 34 games, with other clubs now keen.

La Nazione claim that Fiorentina now want to sign Haksabanovic to bolster their midfield, and could pursue a deal for the Montenegro international in 2020.

West Ham fans would be forgiven for forgetting all about Haksanabovic, so a move to Serie A would surely come as a shock to many despite his potential.

It also suggests West Ham may need to rethink Haksabanovic's future. Their midfield is often found lacking in quality and dynamism, yet they have a 20-year-old impressing elsewhere.

If Fiorentina are prepared to use Haksabanovic in Serie A, then West Ham should think about using him and developing him rather than offloading him without given him a chance.