Report: Eddie Nketiah not in contention for Leeds v Reading

Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah is 'not in contention' to feature for Leeds United this evening.

Leeds face Reading at the Madejski Stadium this evening as they look to make it four wins in a row.

Nketiah has missed Leeds' last two matches with an injury.

The Yorkshire Evening Post report Nketiah will not be in the matchday squad to face Reading this evening.

It is reported that Nketiah will only be returning to Leeds' full training on Thursday.

This gives the young striker a chance of featuring on Saturday against Middlesbrough from the bench.

Leeds are right not to rush the forward, although this delay is frustrating for him.

Fortunately teammate Patrick Bamford has stepped up and netted two goals in his last two games.

Bamford is now up to six goals for the season for Leeds and will be looking to add to that tally tonight.