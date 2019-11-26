Report: Crystal Palace close to Rhian Brewster loan move

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to beat Aston Villa and Leeds United to the signing of Rhian Brewster.

According to The Express, Crystal Palace are closing in on the loan signing of Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster when the January transfer window opens.

It's claimed that Aston Villa are keen too, whilst The Mirror believe Leeds United and Swansea City are also attempting to get a loan deal done.

However, it's now believed that Palace are closing in on agreement with Liverpool take Brewster when the January window opens, leaving those other clubs to look elsewhere.

It does seem early to be agreeing January deals, with the transfer window still over a month away from opening, but Palace may just feel that they need to do this one early to beat the competition.

Palace have Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke, but may just feel that adding another striker can give Roy Hodgson's side a boost in the second half of the season.

The 19-year-old striker, who has only made two first-team appearances for Liverpool, may well fancy a return to London having been born in Chadwell Heath and started his career with Chelsea.

Brewster certainly has quality having hit 20 goals in 23 games for England's Under-17's, and he just needs a chance to show it on the senior stage, with Palace possibly giving him that chance.

Leeds look set to miss out in this case, and Palace will be ironically hoping that Brewster can enjoy more success with them than current Leeds ace Patrick Bamford, who penned a similar loan move with the Eagles in 2015.